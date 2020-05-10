Transcript for Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Mandel discuss 'Veep' reunion

Okay. Leon? Yeah. I'm still -- I'm not sure about this part where I say I want to be president for all Americans. I mean, do I? You know, all of them? How about real Americans? Yeah, that's good, and then we can figure out what I mean later. Yeah. Well, "Veep" was clearly ahead of its time when it came to the state of politics in America. Here to talk about last night's virtual reunion to talk about the campaign, please welcome Julia louis-dreyfus and "Veep" show runner David Mandel. Hey, y'all. How was that last night? Hey. You had the whole cast. You gave the fans some new content at the virtual reunion, and you talked about how the show had a real bipartisan following. Yeah. What kinds of stuff did people say to y'all? Because nobody knew what you were. So the Democrats thought you were Democrat. The Republicans thought you were Republican. Kind of. They always -- whatever party they were in, they always thought we were making fun of the other side which is exactly what we wanted. We never identified party in the show because it was really about political satire and the culture of politics and satire as opposed to partisan satire, and so that was very satisfying and, in fact, last night -- we had a blast last night. It was so much fun to be all together. We read scenes that didn't make the cut into the show for reasons of length and so on, and it was just such a fun opportunity to -- I don't know. It made us miss one another tremendously. I will say that, right, Dave? Don't you think? Yeah. It was a reunion for the fans, but I think it was also a reunion for us which was really Yes. Completely. It's a much needed laugh right now, but David, with so many crazy things happening in politics right now, do you foresee "Veep" coming back, and how would Selina Meyer run a campaign in 2020? Well, I'm going to separate those two things. In some ways, we were glad we ended it when we did just because it started to feel like they had better writers than us, and I say that as someone -- I think I'm a good writer, but they got better people. We had people sitting in a room trying to think of the worst president and the worst staff in the world, and they were outdoing us week after week. So at some point, you know, you kind of just give up. Not to interject -- I need to interject one thing which is that if you had pitched some of the things that are going on right now, some of the behaviors, et cetera, I would have shut it down and said to you, it's too big. It's too broad. It's too cartoony. No one will believe it, but anyway. Here you go. But anyway, carry on, Dave. I didn't mean to interrupt you. No. No. I was just going to say, yeah. That's kind of why we ended the show when we did. We felt like we were, like, running from a giant Boulder and we just had to, like, stop, but I will say -- Right. -- If people are interested in seeing the show again, the easiest way to convince us to do the show again is I guess basically to put a more normal president back in the white so you don't have to vote for Joe Biden, but if you want to see more "Veep," then you have to at least vote for not trump. So "Veep" fans, that's something you can think about if that helps. Yeah. Okay. Very good. Joy? So now we know you both are supporting Joe Biden's campaign, right? Okay. Yes. The "Veep" reunion last night raised over $500,000. That was brilliant for the democratic party of Wisconsin. I know. Tell us why focus on Wisconsin in particular and not say Florida where they also need -- Bloomberg is giving a lot of money to Florida. Is that the answer? Go ahead. I'm delighted that Bloomberg is doing that, and I would like it if Bloomberg gave gobs of money to every single swing state, but Wisconsin is sort of -- it has proven to be very much a tipping point. Trump cannot -- cannot win without Wisconsin, and so it's imperative that the Democrats show up and vote, and we're trying to get out the vote. We're trying to get people to volunteer. We're trying to fight voter suppression which the Republicans are -- it seems to be something they're actually campaigning on, and so I -- Wisconsin is a critical state to support. We were delighted to do it. Joy? Okay. Another state that's very important for us -- another state very important for Biden to win is Texas, and in Texas, the Republican governor is trying to limit ballot boxes to one county -- one -- One per county. One ballot box. No, actually. Joy, sorry. I think they decided now that they're just going to do one box for the whole state now. They changed it this morning. No. And a very small box. No, you're kidding. It's, like, this big. Very tiny, but it's -- I'm sorry. You're a satirist, you're kidding. Here's the truth. Don't listen to what he said. There's one ballot box per county in Texas. A county is what? 1,600 miles? There's a county with a million people in it. Do you want to say it again? There's literally a county with 4 million people in it. Sorry. Okay. And one car. Do you think they're trying to suppress the vote or what? Hello. Julia, this is a question. Eva Longoria, you allem kreeed. Some took issue with that saying celebrities should stay out of politics, and Ted Cruz said the cast is his favorite movie "The princess bride," and that benefitted the Wisconsin Democrats. How do you respond to that? I'm a citizen of the united States, and I'm a concerned citizen, and they asked me to help out, and so I showed up. That's my answer. I'm not -- I don't pretend to be an expert. Thank you. I'm not running for office, but I believe in democracy and I think it's being undermined by the current administration, and the Republican party for that matter. So I think it was critical for me to be there when asked, and believe me. It was nothing something I was absolutely dying to do. I'm not somebody who really likes to emcee. That's not my thing, but I figured, this is the moment to show up, and that's why I'm asking everyone out there to use whatever resources they have to show up. Not just to register, but to please volunteer, to give it your all. This election is imperative. So much is on the line. So much. Our country is on the line. I have never felt this stronger. Everything. Everything is on the line. Everything. So that's my answer. Well, you know what? There is everything on the line, and we have a lot of work to do even after Joe gets in. We have a lot of work to do. Right. That's right. We thank you, and invite you to come back any time, Julia louis-dreyfus and David. Come back any time.

