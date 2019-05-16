Transcript for A Kamala Harris and Joe Biden ticket?

A lot of Democrats are saying Joe Biden and kamala Harris would be a dream ticket and senator Harris agrees to a point. Take a look. If people want to speculate about running mates, I encourage that. I think Joe Biden would be a great running mate. As vice president he's proven he can do the job. There's certainly other candidates that for me would make a viable vice president. Now he's the clear front runner by double digits. Don't y'all think it's a little early for this conversation to be happening. We keep adding people to the pack. You know there was another one today. There are 23 Democrats -- 24 now. You can't blame them now. With this jerk in the white house anybody could run. Anybody could be president. I know some of you are fans. I don't care. I think it's dismissive of kamala and all women really to suggest that she's running for vice president. She's running for president of the United States. I just don't understand -- She gave a good answer. I don't understand why they're constantly saying she would make a good vice president. That's not the spot she's running for. Nobody runs for second place. I think it's a reductive question to be asking candidates. We want to know their platform. It's so early. It's so new. Anything can come out of left field. Running mates can come out of left field. It's a make or break decision. You should give people time -- Having said that though, biden/kamala great ticket. Youth and experience. I don't know. I'm not sold on anything yet. We're a year and a half out. This is going to be going on for a while. As I said, people keep joining the pack. Her campaign aid said that fox

