Transcript for Ken Jeong didn’t know if he would return to standup comedy

do other things well. Bowen does my -- he does me better than me with the hands. He's amazing, but standup is really the hardest art form. You're naked and everybody else is dressed. That's how it is. Yes, and I have been naked in movies, but standup, emotionally naked is even worse. It's something I'm kind of back in the flow, and I just really -- So funny. I love doing standup comedy, and I appreciate all the love. You enjoyed me from the jump. From the start. Yeah. I got my start in standup. I got to see your new movie "Elsewhere" last night. It was so much -- it was very different for you because you're usually a comedian, and this was a dramatic role. Yeah. My husband who is also a doctor, and kept saying, he's a doctor. I know. I know he's a doctor, and he wanted to laugh, but I kept on explaining to him, this is a serious movie. It was a departure for me. I really -- it's a great movie actually about a widower who is about to lose his house, and he is -- the house brings back so many memories, and then someone moves in played by parker posey, just an amazing actress, great friend of mine and she inhabits the house, and life organically evolves and there's also Jackie weaver -- So many. So many actors. It's really one of my favorite things I have ever done, and I'm really just so grateful that the director, you know, had trust in me to, you know, know the tone of the story to handle the material. So it's really one, again, I'm just really blessed to be aport part of the film. I have questions for you about the ending when we -- later. Well, you're also a judge on a tiny little show called "The masked singer" which has actually been a huge success. I'm obsessed with it. I think it's so fun. It premieres in a few weeks. You said this premiere episode is the best so far. Why? Are you surprised by its success? I can't stop watching it. I think it's amazing. I do. I love it. It's really fun. There's something about it. It's surprisingly addictive. A neurologist calls it a tip of the tongue phenomenon. You kind of know -- you have a feeling -- oh, I know who the fox is. It's -- ah! You tune in every week for that, so there's a pavlovian phenomenon that comes with "The masked singer." We're premiering right after the super bowl, and Jamie Foxx is the guest panelist on pit. Oh my gosh. It's our best episode ever. We just filmed it, and the reveal will just shock everybody. And it really is the best episode we've ever done, and I don't like to -- I don't like to promote those things and not give -- it will be the best. You're surrounded by former "View" hosts on that show. Jenni Mccarthy, and raven symone. Sherri shepherd. Ken started out on this show, and something about this show makes you famous. This show. Yeah. I guess. True story, like, 19 years ago, I made my standup debut on "The view." That's right. You were one of the judge. We have a clip. They want to show it. It was, like, funniest doctor in America. I came in. There it is. Oh my god. Look how young. Looks like my grandson on there. It does. And thank you for always thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.