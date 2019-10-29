Transcript for Kristene Chapa opens up about attack that killed girlfriend

Thank you so much for being here. Thank you to for having us. Good to see you again, and thank you. It's been seven years. It's been seven years since you and Molly were brutally how are you doing? I'm doing well. I'm going to college and working on my book right now. Yeah. And then, you know, it's not just always physically, it's mentally too. Like I struggle with PTSD and anxiety. I have panic attacks. I remember when we met, you were saying that it's also difficult for you physically because you were an athlete, a wonderful softball athlete. How is your body doing? Oh, my body will never be 100% again. I do miss it a lot, even being able to pick up my niece and nephews. I have nephews, two of them now. I want to have my Independence back. I want to be able to live alone. I can't drive because I have one-fourth of missing peripherals in each eye. So grace, the police came to your house and said that your daughter and her girlfriend had been shot but they didn't tell you -- and they said that one of the girls died, but they didn't tell you which one. That had to be a moment -- a horrible moment for you. Tell us just a little bit about how that happened, what happened there. Well, I was already worried about kristene because she hadn't come home, and then finally I found out about this and I had a friend there with me and we both -- she drove me to the hospital where my family was, you know, already there. The nurse came down and was telling us that one of the girls had died and lived and they wanted to know if I would go upstairs and see if it was kristene. I started getting very upset and very -- like an anxiety attack. Of course. I got real upset, you know, and my daughter Trish and my son Larry, they jumped up and said that they would go in and see Kris to make sure that it was Kris for me. So they went upstairs, you know, to the second floor and they identified Kris because when she was in softball she broke one of her toes and it has like a little mark on it. So they knew it was her. Yes, they knew it was her just by that little mark. And then they came downstairs to let me know. Well, kristene, as we saw, you were shot in the head and unresponsive for a week, but you have survived, which doctors say is a miracle. You had to relearn to walk, talk and even smile again. Why do you think you are able to survive this? I just -- when I heard this story from sunny and our producers, I'm so deeply sorry there's such evil in the world but you are an inspiration to so many people. So strong. Thank you. My family was there with me and then my mom, she was a big part of it. She lived with me in rehab for three and a half months. And then all my supporters, they've been there. They followed my story since day one and I want to thank everybody for that. You know, Molly wasn't just your friend, she was your girlfriend, and there was some evidence that this could have been a hate crime but your attacker wasn't charged with a hate crime. One of the reasons why I wanted to highlight your story is because I don't think we, in the media, cover enough the attacks that happen in the lgbtq plus community. We just don't, and I wanted to do something about that. But before the attack you were afraid to tell your parents about your relationship. Why? I was scared that my family wasn't going to accept me and then we're catholic so that's then we live in south Texas so they're very conservative. Being gay is hard to be there. And then pretty much anywhere around the world, there's a lot of crimes about that. Grace, how did you react when you found out that the two -- it wasn't just girlfriends? To tell you the truth, at that very moment I didn't really care. I was so worried about Kris, you know, surviving. But it wouldn't Z have -- it would not have -- it wouldn't have mattered. Whatever she wants to do, that's her life. Did you think that it would matter to them? Would I what? Your daughter, kristene, did you think it would matter to your parents? Yes. I was scared my mother wouldn't accept me and my dad too. She told me the first thing she told the cop was I don't care that she's gay, I want her to be You underestimated her. I did and I regret it because my family was upset with me that I kept a lie from them. I remember, grace, you said to me when I met with you before, I wish I would have met Molly. Yes, I wish I had met Molly and talked to her. It's sad, you know, that she passed away and I was not able to talk to her or anything. You will see in the episode tonight that the police followed leads for years to be able to finally arrest the person they believe did this, and he's currently serving a life sentence. He's now appealing his Really? He is, he's appealing his conviction. Based on what? I'll see the show. Yeah. He's appealing it based on some allegedly new evidence that came out. Kristene, you testified during this trial, which I think is so very brave. And you said right in front of this man. What was that moment like for you to see him and testify against him? I felt powerful, like I took my power back to be able to stand up against him, and then he couldn't even look at me which was disappointing because I wanted him to see what he had done. Yeah. He didn't even look at you? He didn't. And I kept waiting. I stared at him right whenever I was testifying and not one look. But he could smile at my family and taunt them. Oh. Yes. But he couldn't look at me. I remember the prosecutor told me you walked into the courtroom and he still didn't look at you when you walked in. No, ma'am. He still didn't look at me. Well, he knows that you are here, you survived this, and you are a pillar of strength. He's behind bars because of me, so he's watching this right

