Transcript for Laine Hardy on his unexpected 'American Idol' win

You look good. Thank you. Look good, man. Thank you. Laine, you just walked out to your live rendition of "Fat bottomed girls", a song you performed on queen night on "American idol." Last year you auditioned and got cut right before the top 50. You were there to play guitar for a friend who was auditioning and once the judges noticed you were there, they begged you to try out again. How was this time different for you? This time was so crazy because last year, as you said, I got cut in the top 50 or whatever. I went and played four-hour shows every weekend and stuff after that. And then going into it, I was more confident in myself and I was -- Even though you weren't even going to try out? I know, I know. I mean, I did not go inhere thinking I was going to get the golden ticket and go back to Hollywood week. That's a lucky break, being at the right place at the right time. Talk to me about these rings. My mom got me this for Christmas and said I always want you to think about me. And the horseshoe. A family friend of ours, she -- this is her dad's ring that she gave to me for good luck. And you're 18? Yes, ma'am. 18. Amazing. It's just an amazing story. Now, how lucky are you to have been mentored by three great artists like Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. In one word, how would you describe each one? Let's start with Lionel. Lionel, he's wise. Yeah. Katy Perry? She's wild. She's wild. And Luke? Luke is country. I like that. I like that. Well, when you first joined the show, you were a laid back boy from Livingston, Louisiana. Shutout to your hometown. As you progressed you were sort of this laid back are country singer and now you have a different side when it comes to your clothes. Can you tell us about your Because the jacket is fierce. Well, with me, I'm still that person I was a year ago, two years ago. There's no possible way I can change my personality or my mind. Already, at 18, you're all set, huh? Wow. So you're still going to go gator hunting and all that? Yeah. Eat crawfish. Eat crawfish. We all love your style here. I think it's unique, and you wanted to be part of your style team here so we actually have something for you. We're excited to show you. It says "The view" on it. I like that. Should I put it on? Of course put it on. I love it. We wanted to give you a little gift because I love the, like, Johnny cash-esque nature of all this. When you go on tour you can be like look how much I love "The view." I love it. Uh-oh, he had to take out his mic. I can just put it on too. They're saying not to take it I'm sorry. I'm going to borrow it right now. I'll give it to you when you're done singing. How about that? Okay. I love this. This is my new thing. Thank you very much. I love it. Thank you. That was very, very Laine, you know, you have a

