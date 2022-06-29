Lily Collins talks new season of ‘Emily in Paris’ and reuniting with cast in Paris

The actress tells "The View" what's in store for the series' third season, why she thinks it resonates with so many viewers and how it felt to see her father, Phil Collins, perform for the last time.

