Transcript for Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan discuss new 'American Idol' season

"American idol" is back, y'all, for a brand-new season, and it looks like they're really taking the competition to another level. Please welcome back Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and the amazing and fabulous Luke Bryan. Welcome back, you all. There you go. There you go. Good to see you. Yay. Great to see you guys. Three weeks ago we got to see Katy perform at president Biden's inauguration. It was rather marvelous. How did it feel for you? It felt like a relief, but also, you know, I was standing there for hope and unity and for my family is a mixed family in that some people vote Republican, some people vote democratic, and I was just singing hoping that the next four years we would be able to find some unity. So that's what I was singing for. Common ground. Yeah. Common ground. Excellent. Now Katy, I know the past few years have made it difficult for a lot of families and as you mentioned your own to see eye to eye on some things. You've said you can relate, so how do you handle this? Number one, change starts with you, and then once you do that, then you can reach your family, and then maybe go outside of that, but I guess my purpose in -- in my life is to first and foremost know myself and change myself and have my own human revolution, and then lead by example, and hopefully that impacts my family members, and yeah. That's the only change that I think I can control. You know, I'm still wondering whether or not swim suit dude can really sing. I guess we'll watch the show and figure that out. Lionel -- The show is about music. But anyway, speaking of Washington, D.C., Lionel, you posted this photo of yourself at the martin Luther king Jr. Memorial on Dr. King's birthday. Just an incredible photo. What do you think he would say about where we are right now? You know, I think about that all the time. I think about not only martin, but I think about, you know, my mom and dad. Let's just talk about that. I mean, there have been so many sacrifices that have been made to get us to this part in American history, and of course, to take the steps that we just have been through, this would be a challenging time for them. I don't know -- I kind of missed that conversation with my dad. We used to have some very serious, up front conversations, but I think what it reminds me of truthfully, it reminds me of what they went through, you know. Think about all of the tuskegee airmen and all of my community. We grew up thinking that everything was possible. They never told us that nothing was off limits, and of course, now to see this change in American history and of course, us pulling it back into some form of unity, it would be a very interesting conversation. I think martin right now would be -- I don't know whether kind of shocked at the -- at how slow it's taken to get to where we want to get to, but I think he understands that we're challenging and the challenge of things we have to endure to get to the next level, but it's a very good question to contemplate as to what he would say at this time. I really don't have the words to say except that patience is now something I have to get used to. So Luke, "American idol" is about to start a new season, and you're back doing in-person auditions. What's it been like compared to what it was like when you were all at home? Well, when we were -- when we were trying to do the, in which we did -- I feel the producers in the show did an amazing job of linking us all together virtually, but, you know, that human connection that you have with music, it's lost, and when we're back in front of the kids and we're in the room, and we're picking up -- we're picking up the star vibes and the nuances that, you know, that's what's really amazing. Being in the room with the kids and feeling that energy that they're giving off to us, and it's such an important aspect when it comes to being a judge. Now Lionel, you're a hugger and I can relate to that, and we've seen contestants time and time again reach out for some of endless love with all the covid guidelines in place, how can people get -- stuck on you especially when they need more than just hello I had to. We could keep going. I love you. I'll just -- I just won't say another word. I realize I didn't make it to the next round, guys. I don't even need you to speak pup. You know what it is. I have to tell you. You must understand half of my T is the hugs. Yeah. You have to know this. I mean, if I'm -- if I can't do my hugs, then I'm really not letting them understand two things. They're scared to death, and to we don't have to say anything else to them except somebody has to touch them to calm them down. That's number one. Number two, they're bringing one of the most emotional stories to the table. Half of these kids, when you hear their stories about their lives, this is a huge shot for them because I mean, can you imagine right in the middle of the audition, you say, well, where are you living now, and the kid will say, I'm homeless. In my car. Now that stops the show right there. Yeah. So that's a hug moment. Well, I have to know, Lionel, did you find a way to hug them? Yes, I did, and I must tell you it was -- it was actually -- they weren't expecting it, but I had some extension arms made thank you very much, and of course, I made them in Orange. I had to be able to just get close to them. You were cheetos you found under my bed. And of course, everybody was looking at me like, Lionel, what the heck are you doing? I can't not hug. It's a love language. And the kids are about to fall apart. You can see their lips quivering. I had to do something to be inventive. When I pulled that out, that was, like, the oh my god. No, you did not do that. Yeah. You're right about some of those stories I've watched and you had a young lady on who was living in her car with her daughter, and all I wanted was a way to reach out and just throw some dough to her. I just wanted to connect. Do you think y'all will ever find a way to allow the audience to also help some of the -- some of the people that come on, help with their stories? Whoopi, look. If the fans want to take on that initiative, I would be so grateful. There's easy ways to find everybody in the world online, you know, in some capacity. So I think if you are watching and you're a fan, please, take that action. I don't know who makes those decisions, the adults up in the upper echelons of, you know, Disney or whatever, but that is something I feel that would also be beneficial because it's what we did, you know, we did that with comic relief, you know? Yes. Yes. We said, here's what's going on. Here's a place you can help. Maybe that's something they can I'm talking, and I should have

