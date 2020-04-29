Transcript for Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan share about life in quarantine

Welcome to "American idol." I'm Ryan Seacrest coming to you from home in Los Angeles, and with stay-at-home orders all across the nation, like many productions, we have had to shift the way we make our show, and "Idol" has a rich history of making the most of the newest technology. So before we get started with the music, please welcome from their homes, Luke, Lionel and Katy Perry who is somewhere outside that frame right now. Oh my god. I want to make sure that "American idol" is staying as safe as possible. Well, like the rest of us on the planet, the gang at "American idol" is find a way to adjust to life as we know it, and right now they are joining us live. Please welcome Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. Live from Los Angeles, Nashville and Los Angeles, right? That's exactly right. Good morning, ladies. So like us all -- good morning. Good morning to you. Good morning. We're all doing this show from our homes and you guys used to spend a whole lot of time is it heart being separated? We still have a nice sidebar text chat going on full of jokes. So we keep it -- we keep it flush with jokes on the chats. Right. Right. Whoopi -- I have to admit not sitting with them is a big problem because I -- the entertainment is on my left and right. Right. The biggest challenge for us is we all talk so much. We're so talkative, and when you are doing all this video, you have to say what you are going to say, and then shut up, and we're not used to that. Yeah. Us either. Us either. We have the same issue. Meghan? Yeah. That's been an adjustment for us too, and Katy, the last time you were here, you had just announced you are engaged to Orlando bloom. Congratulations. Thank you. Now you're expecting a baby girl. Congratulations. Yeah, I am. Thank you, and you too. It seems we may get to do a

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.