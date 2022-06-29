Lt. Gov. John Fetterman celebrates Oprah endorsement: ‘It's unbelievable’

On "The View," the Pennsylvania Senate candidate discusses his health after suffering a stroke in May, explains why he fully supports fracking and how his upbringing differs from his opponent, Dr. Oz.

