Mark Daley explores foster care issues in memoir ‘Safe’

Daley, a former spokesperson for Hillary Clinton’s 2008 campaign, shares his journey to becoming a foster-turned-adoptive father to three children and why the “antiquated” system needs reform.

March 14, 2024

