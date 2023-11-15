Mark Harmon reflects on his 4 decades in Hollywood as he makes his literary debut

The acclaimed actor joins "The View" to look back on his roles in "Freaky Friday," "The West Wing," and "NCIS" and discuss his new book with co-author Leon Carroll, Jr. titled "Ghosts of Honolulu."

November 15, 2023

