Mary J. Blige on historic halftime show, special connection to Super Bowl commercial

The Grammy winner tells "The View" about the viral memes that followed her halftime performance and the heartfelt reason behind her commercial in the big game.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live