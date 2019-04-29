Transcript for Is the media's 2020 election coverage of female and male candidates fair?

So Joe Biden was here on Friday. I was not. I missed him. He just announced he's running for president. He's already leading the break and breaking fund-raising records. Tracking polls show that the media's covering of male candidates of Biden, buttigieg is who than the female candidates. Isn't that something? It's annoying. In this era of enlightenment -- Yeah. What the hell? What the hell? What's happening? I don't know. That was so surprising to me. In 2018 we have more women representing us in congress than we have had in forever, in a really long time. When you look at the coverage, we only have heard a couple of names of those women over and over and over. I was looking it up myself. You hear A.O.C., but that's about it. I guess our media is not doing a good job. How many women are running for president? Four. Four. There you go. Beyond the media coverage is where they're sitting in the polls. If this is the year of the women and Democrats are all about putting the women in the white house, at the top of the ticket are all white men, older white men. That's because they're getting more coverage. It could be that. It also could be that Democrats are thinking about beating trump. They know that more than anything else they have to get someone in there -- Let's see who gets nominated. There's always going to be more men running. There seems to be more of them. Hillary Clinton said -- she did an interview in February. She said how do you get on this Goldie locks path where you're not to strong, you're not to weak, you're not to aggressive, you're not too passive? How do you find the perfect balance where you're not criticized for acting like a jerk or coming across as a weak ling? One thing about trump, he didn't think he was going to win. He cared about promoting his businesses through the presidency. When you don't care if you win, you'll say any stupid thing and people are like that's interesting. That's funny. Let's put him on again. Nobody was interested in Hillary Clinton except the Russians. Everybody was interested in him. Kamala and the rest of them have to take a page from him and be politically incorrect sometimes. I don't know which comes first. Bernie, Biden and buttigieg are polling in the top three. Polls can change. I don't know if it's that journalists are following them because they're doing well. Pete buttigieg is a minority. He's an openly gay man. That's historical. What bothers me the most of all the coverage is that Beto's coverage infuriates me. No woman could lose senate and then go on a road trip abandoning his wife and kids and -- abandoning? He did that. No woman could do that. He went on the cover of "Vanity fair" and said he was born to run. I believe if the women had done any of those things they would have been lambasted. Yeah. If you have children as a woman, you can't. You can though. You can, but nobody will understand. You're a grown ass man going to find yourself? Men are always, oh, I've got to find myself. Women, you can't get up and leave your kids. No. People will not -- they don't care if you find yourself when you have kids. There is no finding yourself. You find your kids. That's what you do.

