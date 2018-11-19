Transcript for Meghan McCain on the importance of accepting human rights award on behalf of father

So Meghan, you just came back from London where your dad was posthumously received the 2018 -- Magnetski. Human rights award. First and foremost, thank you to ABC for giving me these two days off to go to the house of commons to accept this award on behalf of my father. I'll give everyone a tiny lesson. This is a picture of sergei magnetski. He was a lawyer who fought for human rights in Russia and he exposed corruption in Russia by Vladimir Putin. He was subsequently tortured and killed in 2009. The ten-year anniversary of his death was two days ago. What it does, we have it here in the United States. My father fought for it very hard and it authorizes the U.S. Government to sanction people in Russia for human rights offenders and freezes their assets and stops them from coming into the United States. So it's basically protecting us from the bad guys in Russia from coming here. Bill bratter who is the lawyer -- I don't know if we have a picture of him -- now goes around and en acts it Bradley. Why this is important, the spy who met with Donald Trump Jr. Was petitioning to have this act removed. This is a picture of me with Vladimir Kaz amora. He was poisoned twice, fighting for freedom in Russia. Again, poisoned twice. He's a dissident and outspoken critic and he was a pal bearer at my father's funeral. I and many Americans continue to believe that the clear and present threat of Vladimir Putin and his global expansion is a threat to democracy, not only here in the United States but abroad. I think if we've learned anything from the last election it is that it is important that we stand by human rights, that we stand by democracy, that we don't let Vladimir Putin use democracy as some kind of slush fund while taking money from Russian taxpayers, while at the same time torturing people, killing them, putting them in jail for speaking out publicly and any kind of rights that we have in this country. Can I ask you a question? I'm getting on my soap box. How did they feel at this event about the fact that trump is very friendly with Putin? Everyone is concerned about the trump tower meeting with people and I don't want to say too much. "The Washington post" said it was a collective meeting of Putin's enemies. I'm proud to continue my father's legacy and be an enemy of Putin. Some of us have to speak out since people in the white house seem to think that getting cozy with Putin is something that's going to be okay. We have to be a beacon of hope globally for democracy. He's committed to the extermination of the west. I believe it's a clear and present threat to the united States of America and sergei magnetski should be on everyone's lips and we should continue fighting for what he believed in.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.