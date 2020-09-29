Meghan McCain welcomes baby girl

"The View" co-hosts congratulate the first-time mother and her husband, Ben Domenech, on the birth of their daughter, Liberty Sage McCain Domenech.
0:41 | 09/29/20

Video Transcript
Meghan McCain welcomes baby girl

