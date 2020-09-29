Now Playing: Meghan McCain returns to ‘The View’ following pregnancy announcement

Now Playing: Nicholas Sparks talks about his new book, 'The Return'

Now Playing: Cubs' All-Star first baseman Anthony Rizzo talks about MLB's postseason

Now Playing: 'GMA' reveals its October Book Club pick, 'The Midnight Library'

Now Playing: Kristin Cavallari opens up about co-parenting and her new cookbook

Now Playing: Carole Baskin booted from ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Now Playing: Chrissy Teigen hospitalized after suffering bleeding during pregnancy

Now Playing: Justin Timberlake and Timbaland Instagram posts fuel collaboration reunion rumors

Now Playing: 'Beverly Hills 90210' actress opens up about cancer during the pandemic

Now Playing: All the celebs and public figures who’ve said they’ve tested positive for COVID-19

Now Playing: Jeff Daniels on playing James Comey

Now Playing: ‘Cake Boss’ talks about his horrible accident

Now Playing: Mariah Carey reveals ‘lost’ grunge album she recorded in 90s

Now Playing: NBA, WNBA prepare for epic 2020 Finals

Now Playing: Misty Copeland talks about her new book series, ‘Bunheads’

Now Playing: 3 women make history at NFL game

Now Playing: How author Cleo Wade helps people stay positive amid pandemic

Now Playing: Luke Wilson talks about his new show, ‘Emergency Call’