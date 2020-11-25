Transcript for Mika Brzezinski, Joe Scarborough discuss silent GOP members during Trump's presidency

The author of the new book, "Saving freedom: Truman, the cold war, and GHT for western civilization," Joe Scarborough and co-host Mike Brzezinski. They're with us this morning. Good morning. Welcome back. Good morning. So yesterday was the tale of two press conferences. There was a Biden press conference, his first slate of cabinet picks, and then you-know-who with his big baby act who took the mic for an impromptu briefing which lasted 64 seconds apparently. What is happening? What is happening? Well, what's happening is exactly what we knew was going to happen, and Donald Trump is continuing to perform his shock opera, and this is sort of the finale. It's not a grand finale. It was more, like, a womp womp. Maybe so, and the comments from the people in the white house press corps afterwards were a lot like after George Bush's inauguration. Strange stuff. What was that? But there's nothing he can say. There's nothing that he'sng to do that can stop the inevitable which is 80 million people voted for Joe Biden, and Joe Biden won over 300 electoral votes so he's going to be the next president of the united States, and I think the best thing we can all do is focus on what's relevant, and that is what the next administration's going to look like, and so far, boy, a lot of the picks look awfully great. Joe Biden introduced a lot of his cabinet yesterday, and it truly reminded you of what this country is all about. So, okay. Joe, are you surprised so many of your old Republican colleagues have stayed mute? Mute, while the president tries to undermine democracy? Even now there are only a few willing to call Biden President-Elect. How quickly do you think it will change when he takes office, do you think? I think it will change fairly quickly, but that said, you once again put yourself in a position where we can be not surprised by what we're seeing, but at the same time still be shocked that these people will continue to carry on for Donald Trump. We can go back and talk about Donald Trump locking kids in cages and Republicans remaining silent. We talk about charlottesville, remaining silent. We talk about the fact that we denigrated a gold star parent and Republicans remained silent. Even right before the election when he was asked by his attorney general, to arrest his political opponent. That's something they do in China and Russia and Saudi Arabia. So it was just stunning that Republicans didn't speak out then, and they aren't speaking out now. I'm not exactly sure what they're afraid of. Joe Biden is going to be president of the United States, and they're going to have to deal with it. Joe, my husband -- You know what they're afraid of. Sorry. I was going to say -- I just wanted to add, Joe, you know what they're afraid of. They're afraid of the big bad wolf who will bad mouth them to his base and then they won't vote for the Republicans in Georgia, for example. Right now that's what they're afraid of. Don't you agree with that? But Donald Trump's not going to do anything for the senators running in Georgia. Donald Trump used about Donald Trump. He doesn't care about the Republican party. He's never cared about the Republican party. He learned that. He talked about Hillary Clinton when that suited his purpose. He's never going to help anybody but Donald Trump, and what's discouraging to me is no Republicans other than Mitt Romney have even tried to tell the truth about who Donald Trump is, and they're so obsessed about their base that it never occurs to them that maybe they can move their base along with them some. Look. Donald Trump said it himself, everybody -- all these Republicans want across the country except for Donald Trump. Obviously he's not doing something right. Joe, actually I would add Larry hogan, the governor along with Mitt Romney to that. My husband said hello. He was chair of the Republican party of Florida when you were congressman of the state. It was a completely different Republican party back then. So I ask you, where does all this leave disaffected Republicans like you, like me? Is the Republican party -- does it stand any chance of recovering from something like we just went through the last can they win somebody like you back? They can't win me back. I mean, you country have a party that supported a president that was talking about creating a Muslim registry, a president who was talking about throwing his political opponent in jail two weeks before the election, who wouldn't guarantee a peaceful transfer of power, who told Bob Woodward he knew exactly how dangerous this pandemic was, and instead lied to the American people over and over again. Over 250,000 Americans have died, and they keep making fools of themselves. The Republican party keeps making fools of themselves by, again, kowtowing to this guy. So I don't know where I go. I'm not sure where you go. I don't know where Al goes. I mean, we're people who are used to be criticized and being called Nazis for supporting people like Mitt Romney and Jeb Bush. I long for those good old days, but where do I go? I don't go back to the Republican party. Donald Trump is a fascist. Donald Trump has behaved like a fascist, and if you don't believe me, just look up the definition. Look at the fact that the man time and again has called on his supporters to commit acts of violence. Look at the fact that again, he's talked about arresting his political opponents, undermining our constitutional norms, saying that the constitution and article 2 gives him unlimited power. My Republican party, the Republican party of my youth remains silent. I can never go back there. So my question is do I remain independent for the rest of my do we have an expanding democratic party where Democrats welcome conservatives and welcome suburban voters that helped elect Joe Biden this time? I think that's -- that's a big question.

