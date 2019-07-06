Transcript for Mindy Kaling says it's hard to find 'exact right time to have a baby' with career

Well you're hot topic actually I agree that yes that not talking about the fact that you said. I'm you're happy that you had a surprise pregnancy at 38 because you may have put it off indefinitely. Well I think that it's hard when you have a career really love yeah I like the exact right time in. To have a baby and she's the love of my life and I mean if you wanted him out there that's a great decision if you don't. That's also great decision but for me it lends a wonderful thing to have done that Torre turned forty. Yeah and I could recommend it to people and I'm. Last that you don't. Think. Baby Catherine was only a few months old but now she's won an act what and a happy I'm you do have. Haley she's really little it the last time I was here she's. I loved her obviously but she didn't do would not yet in many nights I was her real just she looked at mr. sorts of both officers. And now it's he's so that's fine and I wasn't something that necessarily out of myself as really maternal. And what I can they didn't think of maternal doesn't really sound like a fun. I think it sounds like an it was responsibility. And what I now realize that mom is how much. Maternal responsibility can beat the and so much of the zone that's fine and is a year and a half like she has her love. Sprint and yeah net net. I few laughs it's yeah. Yeah the one run and it goes on forever asinine and I am I better take care of me and pulled it not once not to me absolutely that's what I am happy. What I've had money here it's going to be perfect and easy. I am very excited about your new movie that you wrote it's called late night out and you play our right here Molly Patel who goes to her dream job. And a late night talk show at a time and a talk show when it hosts are struggling. You know it. It's a conversation right now that there aren't women in late and other than Samantha be found. I am so surprised by that still into when he nineteen YE think that is and tobacco into your decision tent at the house to supplement in this movie. This isn't surprising that key because the show is all women and since it is extremely well and for some reason I think in late night they have it but there's maybe a sense of equitable this is working. So white teen dead men are at little risk averse what they have a bright young male audience that always watches this show so that I wanna screw around it completely entitled from a business perspective it may seem riskier and yes good military saying this taking over for Carson Daly yes of course and she's no end it she's about to start she's a young Indian president really exciting element you know. And I think it will happen and if he's even movie you see how natural it feels for someone like Emma Thompson who is like you who has like the chops. Giving an and it just feels so natural so hopefully when people see this. And it would seem less and less strange yet what she's Bryant Denny way Obama I was growing ways she can do anything again and I noticed him that you actually wrote the part specifically with aren't mine and in what we think. What her it was picnic. I never matter I just very rating this movie not knowing if she would ever want to dividends are believed to heart comedy. Park not hard like she didn't try to back of the day though she did in coming out instead have gas at credit for her not knowing if she would never mattered to Nancy on it yet. Just pretty steep that it won't do that again and a I'm. And she just she just killed it. I read that you're doing a lot of research about talk shows yet so what did you learn about substance do you still don't eat heavy when you watch a late night talk show it's still sunny in the experience of watching it. It's still joyous that when you're watching you think we'll surely the experience of making it must be the same. And what I found almost across the board is that it's really not there's so much heightened competition and this is an honest every job retiring in Hollywood.

