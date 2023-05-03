Minka Kelly found ‘forgiveness and grace’ for her mother who struggled with addiction

The actress tells "The View" co-hosts about opening up about her childhood in her new memoir, "Tell Me Everything."

May 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live