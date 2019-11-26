Transcript for ‘Mixed-ish’ star Arica Himmel on her breakout role

talented Arica Himmel plays a younger version of Tracee Ellis Ross' character from "Black-ish," and she wants to be recognized for her brains and beauty. Take a look. If you're wondering why this pageant thing was so exciting to me it's because my Progressive parents didn't want us raised to only value our looks. Oh, don't you look smart. Like a woman who knows how to balance her own checkbook. I understand where they were coming from now, but when I was 12, I just wanted to feel pretty. What if I win? Against me? Please welcome Arica Himmel. Hey. So, welcome to "The view." Thank you for having me. You're out of New York City. You've been acting for a few years and this is your first big gig. Yes. I have to ask you, where were you when you got the news and what were you doing? I was at Joe's crab shack, yes, eating crab legs with my father and he got the call from my agent and the next day we went to disneylanddisneyland. Oh, that's a good one. Very nice, very nice. The key point is she had an agent. So your show, "Mixed-ish," it's a spin off from the sitcom "Black-ish," and you actually play the teenage version of Tracee Ellis Ross' character, right? Yes. And I understand that Tracey has become your mentor, so tell us what she has taught you? Tracee's taught me not to worry so much about the imitation of the character because that's something I was worried about, you know, nailing it, but to just bring myself to the character. Uh-huh. Any other advice she gave you? Just being myself which is a key message from her and also of the show. That's good. The show is about what it's like to grow up mixed race and how sometimes it's really hard to find your identity. What do you want people to take away from that? Well, I want people to know that no matter who you are or what you identify as, it's always important to just be yourself and don't be raid. People may judge you for who you are but it's amazing to just be yourself. Have you experienced that where people sort of want you to choose because you're mixed race? Yes, and I've felt that way. But at the end of the day it's just about being what you are and what you love. That's right. Well, yeah, that deserves an applause, wonderful advice. I love this. Mariah Carey was so excited for this show that she actually asked you guys if she could sing the theme song, and she did, which is amazing. Have you met her? I saw her at the ish event, the premiere, and I got to wave to her. Super excited. That's it? Yeah. Ma riah'sot to step it up, man. You're starring in a show that she does the music for. Hopefully. The show is back in the '80s. I was born in the '80s. Were there props -- no, it takes me back when I see scenes like that. It remind me of my childhood. Are there props that you have no idea what they are or words that you hear that you don't know? There was a scene where I had to put a tape in a boom box and I wasn't sure how to do it so I put the tape in but it was still in the case. Oh, no. I was like, oh, is this how you do it? The director was like, yeah, we're going to need to give you some lessons. On the '80s? Yes. I love that. Have you ever seen a radio? Yes, yes. She had to think about it for a second. We had marsai martin on the show recently who of course stars in "Black-ish" and she was here to talk about her movie "Little" that she also produced. She is 15, you're 14, and she has these big aspirations and is doing it, already producing. What about you, are there aspirations that you have at such a young age? Yes. I definitely want to direct and write my own movies because ever since I was little I would always make like little home movies of my cat and my friends. So it's definitely a dream of

