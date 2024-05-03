New documentary highlights Jewish resistance during the Holocaust

Dr. Steven Meed, the son of a resistance fighter, and Paula S. Apsell, the co-director of “Resistance: They Fought Back,” join “The View” to discuss the film ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day on May 5.

May 3, 2024

