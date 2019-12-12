Transcript for Nikki Haley explains Confederate flag comments

Us chickies. Former U.N. Ambassador and ex-south Carolina governor Nikki Haley is hitting back after people were outraged by her claim that dylann roof hijacked the meaning of the confederate flag. Here is this guy that comes out with this manifesto holding the confederate flag and had just hijacked everything that people thought of it. We don't have hateful people in South Carolina. There's always the small minority that's always going to be there, but, you know, people saw it as service and sacrifice and heritage, and -- but once he did that, there was no way to overcome it. So she clarified her comments in an op-ed writing that she's called the flag a symbol of slavery, discrimination of hate and even removed it when she was governor, but some southerners see it as a symbol of southern pride and she respects their opinion. Can she have it both ways? She's talking out of two sides of her mouth basically. Mm-hmm. It kind of goes with the both sides thing that trump likes to push. I have a lot to say about this, but do you want me to go first? Why not? Okay. I hardly ever go first, so let my give this a whirl. So this -- when I first saw her making these comments to "The blaze" by the way, which Glen Beckham still has a show, and I didn't know that. I thought it was over. I did too. It was a very bizarre subject to be bringing up, and this is a conversation that's been going on for decades and decades and decades, and this is the woman who now famously removed the confederate flag from the south Carolina capital, it seemed like a strange stance. Right. This is a deep issue for my family in particular and I know everybodyets very triggered and upset when I talk about my dad, but bear with me. When he was running for president in 1999, he agreed that the confederate flag should be above the South Carolina capital, that it was a symbol of heritage. He came to regret it and called it the biggest mistake of his life, and I actually want to show a clip of him saying that. My ancestors fought for the confederacy, and I'm sure maybe all of them fought with courage and with faith they were serving a cause greater than themselves, but I don't believe their service however distinguished needs to be commemorated in a way that offends, that deeply hurts people whose ancestors who were once denied their freedom by my ancestors. Good for him. This plagued him up until the day he died, plagued him. I believe we talked about it on the show. He mentioned it to me on the show. Up until the point he died, he called it one of his life -- he had two life regrets. This was one of him. It haunted him. It will haunt her. It will. Trust me. This was in 1999. I don't understand why we're still talking about it, or debating the confederate racism, and it's not about what people like me think -- Do you know why we're still debating it? We don't have a John McCain anymore. There's nobody in the Republican leadership that's like him. This is very bizarre argument to still be having 20 years later. I think it's disqualifying for her to run for office that she has made this statement. It is completely disqualifying for her and in that op-ed to try to clean up what she said on air, she's saying now that it's because of outrage culture that you could never now remove the flag from the South Carolina capital. What's interesting is she's trying to diminish the very oppression of my community, of my ancestors by calling it outrage. Well, I am outraged by that position. You know, South Carolina actually in I believe it was 1860 became the first state to commit treason by officially declaring its citizens didn't want to be part of the united States if it meant they couldn't treat black people as property. The first state to commit treason, and nowhere in that declaration did they mention sacrifice, did they mention heritage. Slavery was mentioned 18 times in that declaration. 18 times. So for her to somehow say that people think that the confederate flag is about service and it's about heritage, it is about slavery. It is about the oppression of black people. Nothing more, and she knows she knows that. I think -- She should never run for national office. This is interesting because she does no better, and she removed it, but I think what's interesting is when I saw her interview, I thought, she's clearly running for president in four years. It's very evident she thinks that trump is the way of the future and I'm going to need his supporters and apparently his supporters think, or some of them that the confederate flag missing okay, and for me, that's a very dangerous gamble because as a woman who will not show her face on our show, for many -- I think I said, I would join her campaign if she was running if president. Whatever this motive is, there's a lot of young conservative women in the country that will not get on board with it, and confederate flag, defending it is exhibit a. You believe this is because she wants to run. I think she wants it both ways and as a politician, she's trying to play it so safe. She's only going to media outlets that she thinks will give her a good headline, and that won't work for her. I struggle with her argument where she says in today's environment, the flag wouldn't be taken down because it's so divisive. There are more and more American people pushing back against hate and realizing we want to be in a place where we're proud of. She talks about the dylann roof massacre and that was the reason the flag came down. I struggled with that because I'm where your dad was, and where everyone at this table is. When you have something that causes people so much pain, it doesn't matter if there's a group of people that think of it differently or just ignore that that happened. If it causes people so much pain, it shouldn't have been a massacre, a dylann roof shooting that makes that happen. We should have done this far sooner in my opinion. The worst thing about it too is there are really amazing people in South Carolina. My husband's family is from South Carolina. There are a lot of really Progressive people in south Carolina that don't want to be attached to this, and I thought this was an issue we had collectively put to bed as a country, and south carolinians had put to bed, and when you see senators like Tim Scott, I would love to hear how he feels. The only black Republican senator in the senate, and what's hard is it's stirring up a lot of emotions clearly and a lot of people I think sunny's passionate moment on this, and I wish we would progress further, especially as conservatives and Republicans, and south carolinian S. What she said, and just wrote in her op-ed in "The Washington post" disqualifies her. These are not the actions or words of a leader. A leader is someone who stands on morality, stands on conviction, doesn't speak out of both sides of her mouth. She is just quite simply not a leader. You're talking about leader in the pre-trump era. Not now. Any time. She has to prove to trump that she's as narrow-minded and bigoted as he is. She's appealing to bigots. It's an interesting angle for her given that she was sort of absolved of the sins of the trump administration while she was serving. Shep she had a great rep coming out. She's full Maga, full trump, full con fed rat flag lady and we're talking four years from now, you don't think there's going to be a sparkly new shiny person coming up that's shinier than you? You won't be the shiniest object in four years. She's talking about running for vice president, and maybe there's a little -- That's true. You're right. Get rid of pence. She would be disqualifying. Pence better watch his back. We'll be right back. Yeah.

