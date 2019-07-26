Transcript for Woman's not sorry for racial slur caught on camera, saying she'd do it again

So this North Carolina woman, her name is Nancy Goodman, is going viral right now for this confrontation with a black woman at a restaurant. Take a look. I have friends that are black, and I love them. Wait. We never said anything about color. We never said anything. So here's the thing. Let me understand. You're too loud. We're too loud? In your opinion. Let me show you my money. It's just as green as yours. Oh, you're so stupid. . Stupid? Oh. She doubled down when a reporter asked her about it watch. I'm a 71-year-old woman who lives in Raleigh. I suffer from tremendous anxiety. I'm not going to say I'm sorry to them because they kept pushing at it. So -- and that's all I would really like to say. What about your use of the "N" word? I used that word because they forced me into it. Do you see how that's incredibly offensive? Yes, I do. That's why I said it. Is that -- wait a second. Is that Stephen Miller's mother? Her hair is too good. So is he going to end up with a job at the trump administration or what's going to happen to her? What do you think will happen to her? Unbelievable. She's not a 71-year-old who suffers from extreme anxiety. She suffers from extreme bigotry and racism. Racism. It's shocking to hear that. In this day and age, even now it's shocking to hear that. We keep hearing more and more of these instances and I think because we catch them on the smartphones. That's exactly why. We see people getting harassed for speaking Spanish. Go back to your country, and children are getting bullied. It's the legitimatization of the racism, it's the you're pourmt -- empowerment of it. She's not. They have been given permission to do it and it's normalized so much by what's going on in our country right now. When you have a president who says, there are fine people on both sides, talking about white supremacists and people like this woman that sees a change in the culture where they are being given permission and what I'm tired of is people saying, you know -- you know, sunny, you talk too much about race. You talk too much about racism and that's race-baiting. If you are tired of hearing about racism, imagine how tired I am of being discriminated against and being called the "N" word. Imagine how I feel. It's really hard to watch. It's really -- when the producer came in and showed it to me, reading it is still different than seeing it because she's so brazen and unapologetic about using one of the worst terms anyone could ever use under any circumstances. It's a bad time in this country, and we're ripping each other apart. I think being 71 is not an excuse, and being from the south is not an excuse. There is no excuse other than you're on "The view," and everyone thinks you're the worst representation of bigotry in this country. Congratulations. You have made it nationally as the face of racism. Ripping each other apart. We're also speaking against it. Yes, we are. Do you remember a few years ago when there was an instance, a southerner, and she's, you know, of a certain age in Paula Dean was caught having said the "N" word. It cost her endorsements and her you used to pay a cost. You had to pay consequences to being a horrible human being. Today there are no consequences. Well, I think -- We elected the president. I think if she had a show -- that's true, but I think if she had a show on TV, she would lose her job. This is an average person in the world. Don't you know he's above the law? Apparently so. Okay. I have to show you -- oh. We're not doing the other thing either. Okay. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.