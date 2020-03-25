Transcript for NY becomes US epicenter of coronavirus

So New York has become the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis in the U.S., and lots of residents are leaving the city. So experts are warning, it's not helping to flatten the curve if you leave, see? Because if you leave, self-quarantine, you're spreading it elsewhere. What part of don't do that are people not getting? Why is this message not resonating that you need to be home? I think everybody's operating in the best way they can. I think people are a lit panicky, and they're trying to seize control, and when they keep seeing these statistics come out of New York, people are saying, are you leaving? Where would we go? This is our home. So I do think I'm seeing emptier streets. I don't know if people are home or having left to other places. I don't know how they're getting there, but I do think that people are trying to seize control in this situation where they just don't feel any. Yeah. It's interesting. You know, I was just speaking to Mickey, one of our audio guys here, and he reminded me new York is probably the epicenter because New York is the hub of everything. We have such international travel, financial districts. We have entertainment here, the entertainment hub of the world. We have fashion. We just have everything. That's also a travel destination. It's a travel destination, and a lot of people are transient here. I mean, New York is my home. I was born and raised here, but many people are probably leaving New York to go to their hometowns, right? This is true. Sara, you're originally from Iowa. Meghan is originally from Arizona. I think whoopi is also from new York. Perhaps that is what people are seeing, people are trying to go home. To their family. To their families, because it's a pandemic because they are afraid. Scared. And scared. Perhaps that's one of the reasons. Well, here's the things we have to say to people is one of the things that happens is when there are too many people together, these are the ways that we spread the virus. So if you decide you're going to go, and you don't know whether you have it or not, you're feeling all right and you decide to go, keep in mind that unless you know for sure you don't have it, the possibility of you spreading it sort of grows. So maybe until you're sure, you know, stay in place. I mean, nobody wants to be cooped up in the house. The kids don't want to be cooped up in the house, but I feel like the only way to flatten this curve, is to all say, okay. This is what we've got to do. No more fooling around and hanging out. We've got to stop because reopening, you know, there's a university in Virginia opening. Liberty, yeah. This is not a good idea. Oh my gosh. Liberty university is a very conservative university that's run by Jerry Falwell, and it's highly controversial he's reopening his university I believe after their spring break next week. I think he's doing it because of this idea of trump's idea we can be back by Easter. I have yet to see any special say that. Yeah, no. I don't think it's possible. There are two conflicting thoughts. I understand why people have left the city. Like you said, sunny, people return to their hometowns. I read airbnb rates were skyrocketing in Massachusetts and the Hamptons around New York City. I think there was a fear that hospitals will be overrun. My concern is that in places like Arizona, and I actually spent almost my entire day on Sunday doing local interviews in Arizona when I saw pictures of people crowding different hiking destinations, that there are other places in the country that maybe are, like, a week or two weeks behind Manhattan, and if you don't see what's happening in the city, I think it's easy to think, oh. Maybe it won't be so bad here, but we did not effectively flatten the curve as, you know, governor Cuomo said yesterday. Yeah. I think there's a fear that maybe we all haven't done -- I don't mean we this show, I mean we as a collective American population haven't done what needs to be done, and I think a healthy sense of fear in this situation, and I have been saying this for months, is more than applicable, and I have been very disappointed in a lot of people, and I have been very impressed by a lot of people. Yeah, and on that note, you

