Transcript for Palm Beach residents erupt over masks

Now as you all know, this week the U.S. Came close to an all-time high of covid cases. Experts are warning that we are still in the first wave and in danger of another full-blown outbreak, and so masks are vital to stopping the spread, but even though Florida is one of the hot spots in America, palm beach residents were enraged about a vote to mak wearing a mask take a look. You literally cannot mandate somebody to wear a mask knowing that that mask is killing people. It literally is killing people, and my -- the people -- we the people are waking up, and we know what citizens arrest is because citizens arrest are already happening, okay? And every single one of you that are obeying the devil's laws are going to be arrested. They want to throw god's wonderful breeding system out the door. You're all turning your backs on it. And ma'am, as a doctor, I really have many question marks about your degrees and what you really know because what you say is the political dogma that they're trying to shove down our throats on every commercial and every store, and it's disgusting. Well, okay. Sara -- I'm sorry. It's like the rantings of someone at an airport bar. Just sounds crazy to me. It is. It is. You're stunned by the in, you know, by people's inability to see what's in front of them and recognize it. I mean, Sara, why has health do you think and safety become a polarizing issue? This is like oh my god. I can't. What's happening in your mind? Well, this shouldn't been emotional or political issue. If wearing a mask helps reduce the spread of this virus at all, then put your damn mask on. I mean, Dr. Jen said it best. If you don't like the mask, you're really going to hate the ventilator, and I'm just to the point where I think this time in isolation is really -- it's taking a toll, and I'm ready to get out and find a new normal, and if that means putting a mask on to help people feel safer and to be safer, then I am all in, and it's not because someone told me to wear a mask or a politician told me to or not to. I'm not playing games with this. The scientists and doctors have said this does help. Therefore I'm wearing it. The biggest thing about pushing back on the masks is this isn't just about you. The point of wearing a mask is protecting everyone around you, and so my fear with this pandemic has never been -- deep down it was never that I would catch it. It was always that I would unknowingly give it to someone that didn't fare well. Right. That's the part that breaks my heart. We need to be group thinking here. We're a society as a whole, and we say, get through this together, and that means putting on your mask. Yeah. Sunny, I mean, you think this is a big reason that the polls have gone crazy? Because this has now suddenly become a political issue? Yeah. I got to tell you. I'm still so stunned by that mash-up that we showed. I hadn't seen it. I don't even what they were saying, that the mask makes you sick and that it's dogma, and questioning the doctors. They're killing us. It's the deep state. It's so shocking to me. It was almost like, where are they getting the information that they're spewing out, and now it's making me question just education honestly. Honestly. That was, like, crazytown for me, and I just -- I honestly feel that way. I'm so stunned. I will say this. I think that trump, Donald Trump turned this into a political issue because you see him not wearing a mask. You see him refusing to do so. You see him giving out this misinformation, and now we see people spewing out this crazytown stuff. That was just terrifying to me. Yeah. This is not a political it's a public health issue. I'm stunned. Right. Now Meghan, you say there is some blame to go around. Are you talking about from the early part of the pandemic where nobody really knew and they were saying yes, no, yes, no? Yeah, and I'm sorry for being so immature about that video. It made me laugh. I couldn't stop laughing about it. Like, my Facebook feed when I had Facebook exploded and vomited up this county commissioner workshop in Florida. Look. We live in America. You can go to one of these things and do whatever you want, but when you start talking about the deep state, I'm just out. I need to talk to doctors and specialists. I can remember being told that masks, you don't have to wear a mask. I said on the show, I donated masks that I had found in my suitcase to people that needed it when the outbreak first happened. That's the only, you know, responsibility you can give to other people, but I think at this point not taking this virus seriously just makes you, you know, ignorant at this point, and I think as Sara said, it's not just about protecting myself, which it is, but it's also, like, you know, protecting people who are immune-compromised. Protecting people who are fighting cancer, and protecting old people. It's not just about you. It's about our fellow mankind, and I read this tweet that went viral and he said the same thing, and he said, I wonder how some of you were raised. I don't like wearing a mask. I find it stuffy and whatever. I'm still doing it because I don't want to get anybody sick or myself sick, and this seems like basic stuff, you guys. Like basic stuff in the country. Real basic. Here's what I would like to say to each and every one of those people. Here's the deal. You don't want to wear a mask? We just need to have your name and phone number so that when you get sick and you go rushing to the hospital for help, you know, people can actually say, oh, you're the one who said don't wear a mask, and here you are. You're ill. See, I want to rub it in your face. I want to rub it in your face because that means that you because of your insanity have taken time away from a doctor who could be working on someone who did do the right thing who got it anyway, see? But I'm a bad person because I'm saying, you know what? You don't want to do it, fine, but don't come looking for help when you need it because you will need it. You know, you're in Florida. You're in Florida, and because doctors are miracle people and they can't walk away from folks like you, they're going to help you. You're going to get help, and you know what? I hope we can watch all of you who have said, no, no, no. I don't need to do this. You should check your science. I'm a doctor. No, you're not a doctor. You're not a doctor, fool. You might have gone past doctor school, but you're not a doctor. Whoopi. Yes? I'm all about embracing differences of opinion in social circles, but this might be reason to defriend someone because if they're one of those non-mask wearing people, they put you at risk. Yes. Yes. Someone is bringing the deep state conspiracy into it, then definitely unfriend as far as I'm concerned. And the truth is nobody wants this to happen. Nobody wants this to happen. Nobody wants to wear, you know, nobody wants to wear the mask, but we're wearing it because this is what will help. That's what we discovered after three or four months, however long we have been inside. This is what we've discovered, that washing your hands and wearing the mask can cut down the issues. We're here in New York. We're telling you. That's what saved New York from being the highest amount of stuff to being the lowest. Everybody didn't want to stay home, but they did. They didn't want to have to wash their hands every five seconds because they end up with claws, but we did. We put the masks on and we're better. Please don't be ridiculous. Just do this. Nobody cares about your political vision. We're talking about your health. That's what we're talking about.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.