Transcript for Patricia Heaton shares story about forgetting son’s 21st birthday

to your book -- I hear that you know and you and Ray Romano have kept in touch. I'm kind of notoriously absent-minded, maybe the word, in our family, and I got a text at the beginning of the year from my youngest son, Dan, who said, well, happy birthday to me, I guess, and I was like, I said, Dave, we forgot Dan's birthday. Not only was it his birthday, it was his 21st birthday, and so, he was at school and I felt so terrible, I texted all my celebrity friends and gave them Dan's number, this is how terrible a mom I am, please text Dan and wish him a happy birthday. He had a wonderful birthday because he was texting in front of his college friends but he also got a personal video from Ray Romano, which I think you Hey, Dan, I think it's a little noisy, I understand it's your 21st birthday according to my calendar. I guess your parents dent have the same calendar that I do, but I keep track of things. So, happy 21st birthday. You know who else keeps track of things? Everybody in my family. Happy birthday. Joy? Patricia, you're not a bad mother, you're just distracted. There's a thing called a good enough mother and that's good enough. So let's talk about your career, you've had a lot of success playing middle-class ladies who, let's see, traditional, basically they're traditional roles of women facing day-to-day struggle of the home and family, what is it about -- like the Donna reed of the 21st century would you say, you're like her? Yes, I'll take that comparison. Not bad. Not bad. What's about these roles that resonates with you or with the country? Well, you know, joy, I didn't really actually start making a living as an actor until my 30s. I had a long struggle. Every time I walked on the lot of Warner brothers I would kiss the ground. I think maybe for me I relate -- I still relate to that struggle, that everyday struggle and it's how I grew up with a mom who stayed at home and I think I just have a real connection with those characters. Also as a mom myself, and the schedules that I had on "Raymond" really afforded me to be a full-time actress and a full-time mom so I really understand the struggles and obviously I continue to struggle with it. Now, after raising your four sons, you and your husband are now empty nesters which you say gave you space to reinvent yourself and you write about that in your new book "Your second act." In hopes of inspiring others to do the same, tell us about that. Well, we were empty nesters before the pandemic hit, now three of them are back at home. What are you going to do? Which is great. It's been a lot of fun to be together. However, you know, once they left the house and the middle had ended I felt like I wasn't quite anchored and I think a lot of people can go through that and that's one way of you start by reflecting on, who am I? Why am I on this planet? There's that. But also this pandemic has brought in this whole thing of people have either lost their jobs, which is a huge problem, and so they're going to be forced to figure out a new way to earn a living or people maybe still have their jobs but have had this time to reflect on, like, what do I really want to do with my life? Because we have seen how fragile life is, how important our family and friends are, how precious hours of every day are, some people have had the opportunity maybe when this all goes away that we, you know, maybe I should be doing something different with my for me I had a sitcom that failed, Carol's second act, a wonderful thing about being an actor your conditioned to go through these things. Make failure your friend. Learn from your failures so it becomes a lesson and not a failure. And I started producing. When the pandemic hit, I was producing a feature comedy that my husband David hunt was directing and we had to shut down with five days left to film, so we still have that left to go. Wow. Yeah. I found that I love producing. I love it. I love not being in front of the camera. I love watching the actors sweat it out. So, I'm excited about that. And yes, it's been -- I've been doing that and I've been an ambassador for world have been vision for about five years now. And traveling all over seeing what's going on around the world, lack of clean water. It's great -- It's great. You know what, it's helped put the pandemic in perspective for me because there are people who still don't have electricity and don't have clean water so -- Right, well, you know what, we're all going through it, so the book is going to be helpful. We love it when you come. Your book, "Your second act," is out now. We of course will be right back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.