Now Playing: Pete Buttigieg attacks Republican Party for religious 'hypocrisy'

Now Playing: 2020 candidate under fire after deadly cop shooting

Now Playing: Democratic presidential candidates visit child detention facility in Florida

Now Playing: Chris Christie weighs in on the winners and losers of second Democratic debate

Now Playing: Pete Buttigieg defends his housing redevelopment initiative

Now Playing: Night 2 of the Democratic debate brings the heat between candidates

Now Playing: Biden's debate performance in the spotlight

Now Playing: Kamala Harris scores big in Democratic debate

Now Playing: 2nd Democratic debate becomes combative

Now Playing: Biden and Harris face off on second night of debates

Now Playing: Trump to Putin: 'Don't meddle in the election'

Now Playing: Front-runners face attacks on 2nd night of debate

Now Playing: Historic 2-night Democratic debate concludes

Now Playing: Democratic Debate 2019: Key moments that mattered from the second night

Now Playing: Sen. Harris supporters energized by her debate performance

Now Playing: Biden, Harris spar over desegregation at Democratic debate

Now Playing: Williamson shares her plans, vision as a US presidential candidate

Now Playing: Who won on the first night of the Democratic National Debate?