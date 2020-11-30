Transcript for President-elect Biden names all-female communications team

Welcome back. President-Elect Joe Biden just announced that he's chosen the first all-female house communications team ever, aside from making history what do you think this means? Does it mean that women might be better at this? I'm not sure what it means. So I'm asking you. I'll start with you, Sara. What do you think it means? I think it's amazing. Let's start on the history of it, and it's making sure that women are rt of the narrative. As Anita Dunn said, and she's a campaign aide. Any aspect of it, at least one quote in the story will be from a woman. So I love that narrative aspect, but when I thought about it for a second, about will T really change because it's coming from a woman? It harkened the present administration because when I think a lot of the messaging coming out of the white house, I think of Kelly Conway, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Kayleigh Mcenany, and you name them, and it shows you that the message matters more than the messenger. If it's not trickling down from the top with a strong message that can kind of unify, you can't really manipulate it ugh the messenger because that lineup of women was discouraging for me over time with -- and it was because they were toeing the company line through, you know, what trump was doing with his administration. So I don't think the fact that it's women will change it, but I like that it's women because I think it's a step forward in a historical aspect as you mentioned in the intro. So what do you think these women will bring to the table, sun? Sunny? Well, you know, I think that they -- you can call me sun, whoop. That's what we call each other off camera. I think that it points to a return quite frankly to a move to a more traditional relationship with the press. Trump was very effective in damaging the reputation of reporters and constantly attacking reporters because he wanted his word to be final. He wanted his supporters to believe only WHA he said, and not what they saw in the news, and, you know, he really eroded the first amendment. So I'm actually quite pleased that he picked not only women, but these women in particular because they have strong relationships with the press. I mean, remember how trump used to attack reporters like Abby Phillips, reporters like yamiche alcindor. It was a kons at that point attack of female reporters predominantly. He did have that back and forth with Jim Acosta. I think this is a point in the right direction because we know we'll now have a more traditional relationship with the press. Right. Do you think that -- do you agree with that, joy? Yes. I think she's got -- she's right. They need to fumigate the room first to get rid of the lying that went on there for years. I read a study of a group of seven nations. The United States, the uk, Canada, Italy, France, Germany and Japan, and they found that young people are less comfortable with women leaders an older age groups. I, you know, it's, like, are they not watching what's going on? Do they not know about Angela Merkel and I believe her name was adira Gandhi, right? Even Margaret thatcher. I mean, these have been great woman leaders, all of them, no matter what side of the aisle you're on. It's almost like they're not paying attention, these plenleias. I think it's millennials, yeah. As far as putting these women in, I think Joe Biden is now demonstrating correctly that women can run things really well, and we're all going to be a witness to it. He's got kamala Harris in the second position, you know, that's the first time we've seen that. Right. Let the world see how well women can do when put in the spot when they can do the job, yeah. And joy -- joy to your point, we know that women leaders have done really well when it comes to the pandemic response, right? Think about Australia and new Zealand. Right. They're proven to be effective leaders time and time if you look at any study, and I mean Harvard has a tremendous amount of data on this. Women have in comparison to men, I hate to say it, but it's true, have more leadership skills when given the opportunity. Don't you believe -- Unfortunately oftentimes we're not. Don't we all believe at this point -- I know I do, if Hillary Clinton were president instead of trump for the last four years, we would not have -- we would not be number one in the world in covid cases and covid Absolutely. I just believe that. I don't think Hillary would have lied to the American people. She would have been interviewed Bob Woodward, and she would have said, this is a terrible thing, and we have to clamp down on it right away. Yes. To your point, I agree. Also, millennials just need to do a little homework to find out who the great women leaders are. It's not like the information isn't out there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.