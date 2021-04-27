Rachel Lindsay: Memoir ‘Miss Me With That’ is ‘opportunity for you to understand me’

The former “Bachelorette” tells "The View" that she's opening up in her new book because she's felt misunderstood in the "Bachelor" franchise.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live