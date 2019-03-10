Transcript for Rachel Maddow talks impeachment and Pence’s involvement in Ukraine story

We're going to get into some hot topics we were talking about you know who in the white house. That press conference -- the press conference yesterday with the president of Finland. You know, joy has lost her mind. She wants people to see it. Put him in a home. Meghan, I'm with you. I mean, the poor president of Finland. What do we send them as a country? Do you send chocolates? Do you send flowers? We're going to give you a state dinner with the next president. We're sorry. Give him a new guy. Give him a new guy to come see next time. He'll be better. Our world standing is a subjective thing, but in those moments to have the entire country cringing for the behavior of our president just isn't good. It isn't good in terms of people wanting to go into public service. It isn't good in terms of respect for office, and it's not good for the fins. Those poor people. He was, like, what the -- He wants to escape, like, don't put this on me. He was bullying the reporters. We're a complete embarrassment around the world right now, so let's just put that out there, and I know that you think this impeachment is a good idea, going ahead with it. Is that right? Just nod. I think he's going to be impeached. Are you for that or against it? It's not my job. What's your read on the fact that, you know, if he is impeached he'll never be convicted in the senate because Moscow Mitch is in charge and he's not going to do it? I think that's likely. You know, that's sort of the way it works. We have only ever had two presidents in impeached, one in the 1860s and one in the 1990s and they were impeached in the house, and the senate didn't throw them out. That's how we have done it. That doesn't mean you shouldn't -- if the constitution requires you and the country's honor requires you to impeach somebody, I feel like trying to game out what the political consequences are going to be, "A," nobody can figure it out, or predict it -- we haven't done this enough times. He's unraveling already. It's working. I don't know how he's going to behave when it gets to the point where he is impeached. He has never gotten in trouble for anything in his life. How does he behave? Does he get sort of more aggressive or does he collapse? He's going to fall down on the floor. He's going to kick his legs up and go, I'm not going! Or he'll sing that song. And I am telling you Let's say he's impeached and convicted, right? Let's just say because you only need, let's say 20 Republican senators to flip. You said something that's maybe 35 Republicans undercover. That was Jeff flake. He said they secretly will. Let's say that happens. It looks like -- and vice president pence would become president pence, but it looks like vice president pence knew about this phone call with the Ukrainian president because he had an aide who was on the call. However, he seems to deny that he knew trump was going after the Bidens, but that explanation seemed a little fishy, right? Could he be as much trouble? This is new reporting from "The Washington post," which is that pence basically did it too. Yeah. That pence, as soon as trump had this call with zelensky, went over to talk to zelensky in person to say, you're not getting any military aid, and we need you to do those investigations, and the whole defense -- Who said that? Pence. That's what trump is going to be impeached for. Telling another country to help us in the election is both illegal and impeachable. Right. But making a contingent on military aid is that much worse. Pence appears to have been the guy to connect those things explicitly to the president. His defense is, I didn't know when I was telling him to do these investigations it was necessarily about Biden, but the president had already had this Biden discussion with Ukraine. Pence's top aide was on it and had been given the transcript at least twice. If he gets impeached too -- It's president Nancy Pelosi. That would be something. With all due respect, that's a true fever dream of yours, joy. I don't think it's likely that either of them will be removed. Listen to Rachel. The Republican party, that's

