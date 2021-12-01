Transcript for Ralph Macchio and William Zabka talk ‘Cobra Kai’ and reminisce about Mr. Miyagi

Please welcome Ralph Macchio and William Zabka. Hey! Hey. Welcome. Good to see you. Ralph, before we talk about the show, I want to mention that your amazing wife Phyllis, you've been married 33 years, she's a nurse practitioner who has been working during this crazy time, what has been like for you with her going on the front lines? Thank you for mentioning I really appreciate it. So will she. She's doing well. She just got her first vaccine, the pfizer vaccine yesterday, so -- so, you know, it's tough -- it's a lot of what she does is dealing with the families and she's a nurse practitioner and dealing with the end of life scenario or how to manage, you know, being apart and going through this. It's hero work. I'm so proud of her. She's doing well and we are hanging in there. Thanks so much for mentioning that. Excellent. Give her a big hug from me. Now let's speak of "Cobra Kai." You know I lost my mind for this show. So when you're shooting your first scene together, as Daniel La Russa and Johnny, what went through both of your minds? Go ahead, Willy. Sure, our first scene shooting together, first time we put -- he walked into the dojo, we have a front staredown, the first time they were looking through each other's eyes and it was very palatable and we knew as soon as we finished this scene, these guys were back with all their baggage and it felt alive, and when he walked off the set and we completed that scene, we felt like this is going to work, something really special happening here. 35 years ago, the hit that I took to the head and, you know, it was nice. But here he is again, he's walking into the dojo and perfect La Russa form, it set a great spark for where. You each have two kids. Ralph, yours in their 2s. William, yours are 11 and 7. Karate kid was in theaters 36 years ago, "Can bra Kai" is a huge hit. How do your kids react? It's awfully nice to be cool for another 15 minutes or so. As opposed to the self-proclaimed" geek dad" that I am. That's the icing on the cake that's something a big part of my life back in the day, now be such a big part of my kids' lives and them championing it, they look -- this show coming out, every scene it launched was like Christmas morning for them. All their friends, they're all getting together, binge-watching it as a group. It's really quite wonderful. They're friend with some of the cast members. It's the gift that keeps on give zblg William, your kids are pretty young, have they seen the movie? They haven't seen the "Karate kid" movies. But I don't want them to see that guy taking the crane kick. But they love Ralph -- I've introduced them to the karate kid and the cobra Kai. They know Ralph, they love Ralph. They're figuring it out through osmosis. I've been playing dad and keep dad over here. They're welcome to see it and they want to. Especially my son, who's 11. Every movie night it's not "The karate kid." He has to make that choice. The backstory is really interesting too, he's as scary as ever, it's really hard not to miss Mr. Miyagi. He passed away in 2005. What do you remember most about him? Was it at all like Mr. Miyagi? That's a good question. He was in him in a way that few actors, you know, connect to his roles, he would snap right into the -- and yet he had a stand-up comedian background, so he knew where all the beats were, we would play a scene, we would play a scene in depth as him talking about his wife and child back in the Japanese interment, in between takes he would launch into jokes, and snap right back in and you couldn't help but love him and his dedication to the respect of the japanese-american community and the weight of that role going I had a little bit of a magic that went back and forth through La Russa. I'll say this about pat. Karate kid was my first film. When I walked on the set, there's pat and Ralph Macchio from the outsiders and pat really took me under his wing, helping me feel at home. I told him, if there's anything I'm doing wrong, please step in and tell me something. When we did the fence fight with Ralph in karate kid, I remember doing the rehearsals, half-speed and half-energy, he called me aside and said, listen, man, when you do rehearsals you got to give 110%. 110%. That's when the cameras are rolling it's like bread and butter. That really heightened that scene for me in the rehearsals. He was a great, fun, beautiful guy, I called him uncle pat. He's a part of this. His spirit, without him we're not here. I know he's looking down and giving us that nod. I'm sure of it. I think so. Yeah. I think so. You guys, you know, congratulations. You really have put a brilliant piece of work out there and people are loving it of all ages, of all colors, it doesn't matter who voted for who, and this is a universal story. Thank you so much for coming. To "The view." The third season of "Cobra Kai" is streaming on Netflix now. If you haven't watched the whole thing, watch it from one all the way through. It's so good.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.