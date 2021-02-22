Transcript for Rep. Jamie Raskin opens up about losing son to depression

Congressman Jamie raskin Sarah. Yet congressman that we want to send you our condolences for the loss of your son Tommy. He took on the job of meeting the house managers team just a few weeks after you lost your son to depression. He said that you felt Tommy with few on the day of the insurrection in every day of the trial tell us about Tommy and how he's giving you string these past few weeks. What Tommy was remarkable person withdrew really a perfect heart and a perfect spirit and her remarkable mind he was its second year student at Harvard Law School. He was. Passionate teppco today human rights and peace and also animal rights and animal welfare and he could get up and delivered you one of his columns. That he wrote in response to question why are you begin and he could deliberate and you know 1520 minutes and he would turn to begin. It's there were removed 100 people he leaves him when B deacon after hearing monitors problems. So he just added jostling mind and heart and he loved the world I'm very intense and he felt all the pain in the world long suffering. And dumb he's struggled com. With depression and that we lost him on on the last day of the year but. He's he did remarkable beliefs and passions and love for the world really infused everything that I was doing over the last few weeks and he was always on my mind. Congressman as you mentioned your son Tommy just loved animals and and was a begin congresswoman Alexandria pass to Cortez. Told you that she was going to be a vegetarian. I lease for Lance in honor of your son and she invited her millions of Twitter followers to join her. In in this tribute to your son and that post has now been liked by nearly 70000. People. What does this and just the overall outpouring of support your family has received over the last few weeks meant to you and your family. Well I didn't love AO CE and to. Bunch of members are murdered you know also participated in net giving up meat per. Let's and I think it's remarkable what she did when she told me she's gonna do it I said you gotta do it. Tommy's way which is bring people. Along with you and Tom used to say I I don't want to be part of deacon club I want to be part of beacon world and you know is we get more and Warren. I'm meat substitutes. You know beyond burgers and impossible progress we're really moving into a situation where we could. Have all of the benefits of meat that the taste good people want. Without. Getting involved an animal slaughter so I think Vietnam. There's something really happening out the error and job you know Tommy is an important part of it and he continues to speak to a lot of people. Even now through his writings and his videos and through the poetry that he did. Well congressman. We have to thank you we thank you for everything you've been doing and how you've inspired your children to really take it. A stance in the world it's a wonderful thing and thanks and come back any time you that you have a welcome spot at the table here.

