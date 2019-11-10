Reps for Colin Kaepernick release 'fact sheet' in open letter

More
"The View" co-hosts discuss the NFL's treatment of the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who's known for taking a knee to protest racial injustice.
4:21 | 10/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Reps for Colin Kaepernick release 'fact sheet' in open letter

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:21","description":"\"The View\" co-hosts discuss the NFL's treatment of the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who's known for taking a knee to protest racial injustice.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"66214823","title":"Reps for Colin Kaepernick release 'fact sheet' in open letter","url":"/theview/video/reps-colin-kaepernick-release-fact-sheet-open-letter-66214823"}