-
Now Playing: Sharon Stone on reassessing life after trauma: ‘Don't sweat the small stuff’
-
Now Playing: Michael B. Jordan shares about his action-filled role in ‘Without Remorse’
-
Now Playing: Leslie Jones will host 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards
-
Now Playing: Our favorite Michelle Pfeiffer moments for her birthday
-
Now Playing: Michael B. Jordan talks about his new film, ‘Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse’
-
Now Playing: Dax Shepard candidly talks about his relapse with his kids
-
Now Playing: Draft day 101
-
Now Playing: Poet Rupi Kaur performs poetry from best-selling book
-
Now Playing: Our favorite Jessica Alba moments for her birthday
-
Now Playing: Actor and Instagram star Leslie Jordan talks about his new book
-
Now Playing: Billy Porter talks about the final season of 'Pose'
-
Now Playing: Billie Eilish announces 2nd album 'Happier Than Ever'
-
Now Playing: ‘Bridesmaids’ turns 10
-
Now Playing: Maria Teresa, the grand duchess of Luxembourg, on being a Latina married into royalty
-
Now Playing: The story behind an iconic American sneaker brand
-
Now Playing: ‘Mortal Kombat’ star on real fighting vs. fake fighting
-
Now Playing: 4-year-old twins recreate 2021 Oscars’ red carpet looks
-
Now Playing: Kelly Marie Tran reads from 'Tales of Courage and Kindness' storybook collection