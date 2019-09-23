Transcript for Robert Iger talks 2021 retirement and future of Disney

The marvel universe films have set unprecedented numbers at the box office but one film in particular, "Black panther," which is my personal favorite of all time, in my view, really just changed the culture. In your book, you say that this is a film that you had to have made. You wanted to make sure it was made. Why is that? Well, I believe that in today's world where diversity is incredibly important but we also live in a world that is more diverse than ever before, that when we make things they have to reflect the world we're making them for. And there had not been a black superhero movie -- Ever. Ever. A film with a predominantly black cast. There were a lot of naysayers. There was a feeling that spending a lot of money on a film like that was risky, and I just didn't want to believe any of that. You knew better, you knew better. Well, I had a vision and a desire, but then we put it in the hands of Ryan kougler, young, early 30z. He had done fruit vale station and creed. And Ruth Carter. What a brilliant collection of people. First of all, we love the fact that it succeeded against what many thought were big odds. I actually didn't think it was going to be as difficult as many other people did. If you tell a great story like that that just resonates, you know, that's what you have to believe in. And also, you've had experience with color overseas that did very well with a bunch of nuns. Yes, I remember that. I remember that. Yes, you did. That's right. Sister. Yes, but that was something we heard back then when we were making it and so -- then it went berserk overseas and we knew that, listen -- Not impossible. Something could work. Great characters. Good story. Also, I think the moral to the story -- although this was a very complex story, good triumphing over evil but in this case the villain was somewhat sympathetic as well. Let's talk about this for a second. The bad part of your life right now is that you're planning to retire. There's no sad part of my life. For Disney because you're so valuable. In 2021 you're supposed to retire. Of course we've heard this three times before so, maybe you won't. I used to say I failed retirement. What are you going to do? I've been in this job for 15 years and it feels like time. I believe that change is important in someone's life. I'm 68 years old. I still feel pretty young and energetic but -- Oh, they're like, you look good. They're like, you're looking good. If you do the math, if you worked at a company for 45 years, you have to be up there, right? But I've made no plans, joy. I've read about your life and how you spend your day. 4:00 in the morning you're exercising. You're running all these companies, da, da, da. How are you going to adjust? Play golf, what are you going to do? You may get bored. I don't play golf. I don't have time to play golf. I do other things. I have a great family. My wife willow is fantastic. She is. I don't think I have to make any -- I just don't have to make any plans. Nice, very nice lady. I like her. Okay, I'm just wondering what people do, like you. You have a life outside of I hope. And a good family. I hope to discover life outside of work. Well, Disney is also about to launch a brand new streaming service called diz me plus and there's a lot of excitement. Can you tell us about it? Thanks for that plug. Yes, November 12th we're launching direct to consumer digital platform called Disney plus which will feature storytelling by Disney, Pixar, marvel, "Star wars" and national geographic. We purchased that in the fox acquisition. Thousands of hours of library products, some of the great films that these entities have made, "Sister act" being one of them over time. And a lot of original programming as well. All of those entities are creating new programming including the first ever original live action "Star wars" series. My husband is very excited about it. I can slip you a copy. Don't you own hulu too? We do. We own hulu as well. They own everything. That's right. So, yes, this is the future in many respects. People are accessing media and storytelling in new, innovative ways. It's vital that we serve them in modern and relevant ways and that's what this is. This kid did very well for Listen, thank you for many, many things, but thanks to Bob iger. His new book, "The ride of a lifetime" is out now, and you

