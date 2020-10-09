Transcript for Robin Roberts shares why she was compelled by Paige Winter’s shark attack story

I remember feeling the teeth, like, piercing through my teeth and I was, like, off. I was thinking of, like, a bear trap and the bear trap was, like, the shark's teeth in my mind. I'm going to put my hands in there and see what happens. It came off for a second. It was, like, what are you doing? It spit my hands out and I was, like, ew, gross, and put my leg back in its mouth, like, this is what I want. Then I'm holding my breath, shutting my eyes. I'm underwater. I can't get up, and I got up for a second, and I heard screaming, like, gasps and got some seawater all up in there. I remember just, like, hold your breath, Paige. Just hold it. And robin, you've faced some incredibly challenging times when you look at Paige and what she's gone through, how key has her attitude and outlook been in her recovery? Well, everybody's got something, Sara. You know, you've heard me say that time and time again, and her attitude is everything in the recovery. When she said to me that when this was happening to her, when she was in the throes of the shark attack, that her life wasn't passing before her eyes. Her future was. To have that -- this is a teenager, and she just realized that, you know, no. This is not going to prevent me. At that moment, she was saying, she could not wait until she could walk through the door for high school. She was about to start her senior year, and she was committed to living her life. It's just so amazing. I got the chance, robin, to watch the screener and it's so well done, and as the parent of two teenagers, she is remarkable. I would like to talk to you about Paige's dad, Charlie whom you also interview, and he rushed into the water that day and saved her life. What was it like to hear him talk about that moment? Because that just -- it just struck me when I heard him. Yeah. As a parent, I bet it did, sunny, and you'll hear details on the special tonight that have never been revealed before about how he was able to fend off the shark and just really get into details about the attack. You know, he is a firefighter and a paramedic and he just -- he went after that shark, and he was so exhausted when he got his daughter back to shore, and many people thought, oh. The fact that he was a firefighter, paramedic, he was able to tend to his daughter. You all who are parents who respect this, he said, no. He was there as a father. Others were there and could help, but he didn't know how many moments he might have left with his daughter, and so he wanted to be there to comfort her, but the detail that they willingly go into, and more importantly, the journey from this past year, we had cameras with them for more than a year, and to see where she is now and how this year has unfolded for her. Well, in the special, we see Paige in the running for homecoming queen at the high school, and this was only months after the attack which is incredible. What does she want people to learn from her story? She wants people to learn that probably before the attack, she would not have run for homecoming queen. That it made her -- it brought something out in her, a boldness that she perhaps didn't have before, and wt she wants to show in all of us who consider ourselves thrivers after we've gone through our something. This too shall pass, and she is a shining example of that, and remaining optimistic and so looking forward to her future, and wait until you hear in the special what she plans to do in the future. I love this. I love this special, robin. I'm so proud to see it. We want to thank robin Roberts. I believe the special is on this evening. I just -- my stuff just went so we'll make sure that it comes up. There it is. Tonight at 10:00 P.M. On eastern standard time, and you can of course, see robin every weekday on "Good morning America" both right here on ABC, and we'll be

