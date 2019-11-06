{"duration":"56:33","description":"\"The View\" co-host Meghan McCain sits down with stars of the hit drag show including MonÃ©t X Change, Nina West and Adore Delano to discuss issues facing the LGBTQ community.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"63640563","title":"'RuPaul's Drag Race' stars talk Pride Month and their journey to drag fame","url":"/theview/video/rupauls-drag-race-stars-talk-pride-month-journey-63640563"}