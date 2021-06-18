‘Shark Tank’ cast on making history with guest ‘Shark’ Emma Grede in new season

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran and Daymond John share their thoughts on why they think the show remains popular and COVID-19&rsquo;s impact on the pitches people make on the show.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live