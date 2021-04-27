Transcript for Sharon Stone on reassessing life after trauma: ‘Don't sweat the small stuff’

Sharon, it's so great to have you here again. We always like having you on the show. So your new book is called "The beauty of living twice," and you start with being in the hospital having a stroke that nearly took your life. Thankfully you're a survivor, and you're here with us, but you write, I also wondered if, in fact, I had died that day and was now a new person. You know, I had a similar -- not a stroke, but I had a period in my life like that and I understand what you are talking you come out of it in a different way. So how would you describe the person that you have become since this terrible time? Well, I think once you have a giant trauma in your life -- in my case it was a brain hemorrhage and a stroke, but I think it's the same for anyone. If it's cancer, if it's a heart attack, if it's even losing your job or going through a big divorce or just any kind of crisis. I think when your life changes so dramatically, you have to reassess everything, and, you know, that don't sweat the small stuff is really -- it's very, very true, and I think you really learn to prioritize your life, and also in my case, I just felt so blessed to live and that I felt that my life purpose was quite redirected, and the gratitude I had just to live and the understanding that all of the foolishness about aging and just the basic priority structure had to shift. You know, the oscars, Sharon, were Sunday night. You have been there many, many times, including when you were nominated for best actress for "Casino." You were fantastic in it, and also you presented which you did one night with John travolta. I think we have a clip. Let's take a look at that. And women have also imitated Sharon stone when she wore a little black turtleneck, everybody wore a little black turtleneck. Please welcome the magnificent Sharon stone and John travolta. I loved that moment, and in your book you write about it specifically. Why was it so meaningful, that particular moment? Well, it was actually months after I had the stroke, and just the concept that I could dance, you know, walking was something that I had to relearn, and that I was able to dance and dance with my friend and have this kind of fun, and be able to function again. It was such a big deal for me. It was a big deal that I could walk. It was a big deal that I could dance. It was a big deal that my face was back up. The whole thing was a very, very big moment for me, and, you know, I'm the kid that was glued to the oscars screen, you know, everybody else was trying to watch it and my face was, like, right here. I mean, even -- even this Sunday. It's like my friends are, like, do you want to come over and watch the oscars? I'm, like, no because if you pause it, like, I went to somebody's house and they paused the oscars to have dinner, and I thought I was going to have a heart attack. It's, like, pausing the presidential elections for me, you know, you can't -- you can't pause the oscars, you know. I'm enthralled by the oscars. I hang on every moment. I stand up and give standing ovations alone in my living room. I'm sobbing, you know, I need to be able to have all my feels when the oscars are happening. Now like many people out there, Sharon, you have had a complicated relationship with your mom, be you write about how it's evolved. Where are the two of you in your relationship now? Well, you know, we're still working on it, you know, my mom came and stayed with me, and she stayed with me through the book release which was a big gift to me because, you know, I wrote the book and read it to her, and then put her story in it, and then dedicated it to her, and it was a big deal for me because I got to finally understand my mother through this process, and by understanding my mother, I understood more than my mother. I understood a generation of women, and I think I understood myself far better by being able to understand fully the kind of traumas that we hide from each other, and the way that society has told women that we're supposed to keep these secrets that don't belong to us. So my mother and I have been able to start to unfurl all of these things in our lives to each other. So we had, you know, incredibly profound conversations for a couple of weeks, two, three weeks, and then, you know, I think we both kind of had it and she went home. Well, Sharon, you also speak openly about recovering from loss, including that of your dad, your marriage and your health and the overwhelming grief that comes with it, but you say even though through significant loss, you didn't lose. Can you explain that perspective to us? Well, you know, loss and grief is a journey. It's not something that just comes and goes. It's something that comes and Gose in waves until the waves, you know, sort of suppress and become gentle, and it's something that you just have to learn and process, and for me because I'm a buddhist and I practice yoga and meditation, that was a big outlet for me, and a big way for me to process and understand that, you know, people aren't perfect. Only god is perfect, and to try to be perfect is a little bit out of my range. So of course, I'm going to make mistakes and my job is to understand my mistakes, and to grow from them and to be a better person, a better mother, a better friend, and a better partner, and so all I could do from my experience was to learn and to grow, and to not hang onto any kind of bitterness. I think primarily we don't want to bite into that seed of bitterness that certainly gets thrown at us when we dig down into these kind of fruits of despair or grief or upset. We have to try to spit those seeds out and keep -- hold onto the sweet bits, and that is really difficult when you go through trauma, and I think that is the tough part. That is the lesson part, and my journey was not a brief one, and so I guess I had a lot to learn. You know, journeys continue on, and don't go anywhere, baby,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.