-
Now Playing: Witness felt 'helpless,' says San Jose shooting was targeted
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: New details on San Jose mass shooting investigation
-
Now Playing: Fallen Capitol officer’s mother lobbies GOP senators on Jan. 6 commission
-
Now Playing: Teen’s Instagram encourages women to reveal their secret identities
-
Now Playing: New York City’s ‘Take A Flight, Get A Shot’ campaign
-
Now Playing: First graders meet for 1st time since pandemic
-
Now Playing: Supermoon seen across the world
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Witness of deadly San Jose mass shooting speaks out
-
Now Playing: Baby says ‘mama’ in the most hilariously demonic way
-
Now Playing: $67,000 reward for help finding shooter of 3-year-old
-
Now Playing: San Jose gunman fits profile of mass shooters
-
Now Playing: Woman sped through vaccination tent in protest, authorities say
-
Now Playing: Take it from ABC News’ Eva Pilgrim: ‘Start small and build up’
-
Now Playing: Howard University names College of Fine Arts after Chadwick Boseman
-
Now Playing: New History Channel documentary spotlights largely untold story of 1921 race massacre
-
Now Playing: Tornadoes touch down in Midwest, Plains ahead of Memorial Day weekend
-
Now Playing: Teen wins major scholarship from Ohio Vax-A-Million giveaway