Sofia Coppola discusses bringing Priscilla Presley’s story to the big screen

In Coppola's eighth feature film "Priscilla," she said she tried to convey the “human-side” of the iconic couple.

November 1, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live