Transcript for Stacey Abrams discusses Georgia's runoff election and voter turnout

Nobody had Joseph Biden spent more. And Stacey Abrams I mean this. CC. Has been work and to make sure that the Democratic Party. Is doing everything they can do and Georgette to turn it blue please welcome the founder of the voting rights organization fair fight Stacy Abrams. Well no Max daisy Abrams. I know all those politicians those Republican politicians. In Georgia wish now that they had just made you governor. They could expect you think you who. It out. I was sure they're just going if we had just done that none of this would be going not. You when you heard that George. Had gone forever for a gel what went through your mind it. That I can wake up in November and be happy. We had a few close call them we've tried really hard for the last decade and this was a moment just great we were so excited. And so proud. It has say senior validation that it would all now with close election. Is in Georgia and can't get. And at your own gubernatorial. Race in 2018. Came down to just 55000. Votes. And right now Biden leaves by the leads by just over 141000. Votes. About the secretary of state just announced that they're going to recount all of the ballots by hands by hand mind you know. Just like a charm campaign requested aren't they accommodating. Georgia's never had to do a recount like this before are you confident that Biden's legal hold up and how long is this going to take exactly. We don't know how long it's going to take but we are absolutely certain that this lead is insurmountable it is absolute. And Joseph Biden when Georgia. The reality is they have the right to follow the law and the law permits this type of behavior. And during my election and 2018 we caught through the courts to make sure every vote that counted. Badly they just want to do you a recount. What we argue accomplished in. I think I wish them well but we know that Joseph Biden is going to be battling the president of the United States but the first. President and thirty years from the Democratic Party to carry Georgia. That's right and and you you just mentioned that he Georgia hasn't gone blue for president since 1992. And and many credit your work in the state fighting voter suppression and registering 800000. New voters with making that a reality making that happen what changes are you seeing on the ground there and and do you think Georgia. Really offers the blueprint for how Democrats can win in other reliably red states. Backed. And no last year we wrote a memo myself and Laura Ingraham Margo who was my campaign manager and is now the CEO of fair fight. We wrote a memo that said here's the way to win Georgia. But we also got to work in Jordan around the country fighting back against voter suppression. That fight is what I think helped make the difference because voters who wanted to be heard at the ability this time to actually make it through the gauntlet. Get to the ballot box and cast their votes. But this work it not happen overnight it didn't happen over two years I started working on voter suppression issues and 2018. But I'd already started back in 2013. After the administration and letting right back. I got to work with the new Georgia project founded that start registering voters I think created another organization to help turn those voters. Into active voters and I've been working with a coalition of organizations. Have been on the ground for years and so I really hope people recognize that. My investment in this and my role in this has been really about bringing it to scale. Raising money and the died of two captors I've been running around this country begging for money. Tried to make sure that people. Committed not only the mission but put the money into the mission and it worked it took time it took scale it took. A number of hand lifting and pushing. But together we got this done and we'll get it done again and know that in January for rent or more knocked in for Don off off. Stacy all eyes are on the two Georgia runoff elections now controlled the the eight. The entire senate hangs in the balance you Marty raised. More than ten million dollars for democratic candidates John not sufficient you mentioned before and Raphael were not but I'm. I'm sure Republicans will be pouring money into the race is well given how high the stakes are. Republicans have typically had the edge in Georgia runoff so how do you plan on pulling out not one but two democratic wins. Well when we have to understand the anachronistic nature of those run off the times we've had run off for senate races. Democrat not only won the White House overall but they had enough senators adding a Georgia senator was considered a nice to have not and need to have. And we need to reconsider the selection not as. A pastor Brian Wright offered Georgia senate but as the dead Jones of 20/20. Where we know that the financial nature of this election changes the future of our country protect health care. Protect access to you. Job and protect access to justice. We need to remember that John off hop and rock real war not. Are the only ways that we can guarantee that Mitch McConnell actually finally passed legislation. To bring new. Recovery investment to help protect those jobs for retail workers for low wage workers who are suffering. Are going to go into Christmas go into New Year's not knowing if they're going to be able to stay in their homes. John off pop rock feel war not G-8 that dot com. That's the only way we can make certain that the future we need comes to fruition with Joseph Biden as our president. Well now both Republican on the senate it. Senate candidate David Perdue and Kelly law clerk. Are calling on Georgia's secretary of state who's a Republican insult actually to resign despite any reported evidence of election mismanagement. What do you make of their demand because I as I understand it you have previously been critical of secretary of state rapids burgers. Election management. I I've I have been critical because he has been wrong. In this case we know that there remain challenges and our election system but none of those challenges are the ones that Kelly left Larry David Perdue or levying. They are arguing that the they shouldn't be in right ops there are arguing that the number should have been their favorite act now how voting works. And in this case we know that more people were actually able to get their votes counted and by getting their votes counted we saw the outcome. It is the Republican Party that has maintained its run off system it is a vestige of reek of Jim Crow which was designed to keep black votes from counting. Effectively. Deciding the outcome of elections. And so they want to grapple with this issue in 20/20 one they can remove the runoff system but until then this is beloved Georgia and they got to deal with it. Okay so so trump is still refusing to concede this election as we now. And Republican leaders like Mitch McConnell and Mike Pompeo have backed Tenet that they backed him up. If ads only a handful of Republicans. Had even acknowledged present a judge elect Biden's victory I think they're trying to fire up from space to turn out for it for the Georgia runoff. What do you sank. I think that's exactly it I think. We're also watching just the kind of public temper tantrum. We become and immune to our ignored keel over the last four years but what we know is that's. Joseph Biden didn't just to endorse Joseph Biden won Michigan Wisconsin Arizona Nevada Pennsylvania. We know that we were able to fight a proper country promoter protection for better access and he want. And now they're focusing on door to because they're stunned that they lost but more importantly because they know what's at stake and they know what we're capable of we won Georgia in 20/20 and we'll win it again in 20/20 one it's and John off off and rob feel worn out to the US senate PGA thing that dot com.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.