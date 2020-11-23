Transcript for Steve Martin and Harry Bliss discuss their cartoonist book, ‘A Wealth of Pigeons’

So I have to ask you. Steve, you've really done everything from standup to movies to writing 4 million books, and yet you call cartooning comedy's last frontier. I think that's a magnificent way to put it, but what do you mean by that? Well, one thing, I have always admired cartoonists and I think, how do they do this? When you are writing a joke for a stage show or with Marty short, you have the response and you can edit it and tweak it, and this happens in a split second when you read it, and sometimes you don't have to read it. It was a mystery to me. I tried my hand at a few, and I'm talking to an editor at "The new Yorker," and I said, is there someone I can team up she said, Harry bliss and I thought, that's fantastic because he's one of my favorite draft drawers, the clarity of the cartoons, the humor, the animals. It was just right up my alley. I'm moving my hands too much. All right. I think I am. We understood. Go ahead, joy. It's zoom. Are you Italian, Steve? So you and Harry were connected basically by editor at "The new Yorker" who suggested you might work well together. Right. As we can see in some of the drawings in the book, you had to get over some preconceived notions of each other. What were those? Tell us about that. How did you end up working together? Preconceived notions? Well, I had to get over the fact that I loved Steve martin, and I grew up with his humor, and in working with him what I had to do was sort of put that love and that, you know, part of it away and just look at the material, look at the jokes. Look at the cartoons that he sent me. So that was -- that was tricky because, you know, he would send me a cartoon. I would, you know, I would listen to it or read it I should say in Steve's voice, and that then would make me laugh. So I had to change that part of it. Am I slow? Steve, lief that he says he grew up with you. Oh, boy. I grew up with him too. Like a ddler. I just grew up last year. Didn't we all? You know, tell me about this because I'm interested in the ideas and how those things happen, because I do that myself. You say some of you best ideas come in the middle of the night. Do you wake up and write things down like Steve Allen used to do? Yes. Yes, and it was a struggle at first because I'm married and, you know, it's very hard to write something on a piece of paper and find a pen in the middle of the night and write it down without waking my wife, and so ixperimented with different things. I bought a child's slate that works on a battery that you can write, you know, without seeing it, and then of course, I would exactly hit delete, and it would just be gone by morning. I tried pieces of paper which rattle and finally I settled on, I lower my phone below the bed so the light doesn't come up and then I type it. I wish I could speak into the phone. That would really drive her nuts. Well, I wanted to ask about each of your favorite cartoo book. Steve, which one did you choose and why? Oh, you know, I really like -- sorry. The one with the -- it's a circus, and there's some trained poodles, and they're performing all in perfect unison, and then there's this one sort of bulldog chewing on a tennis ball with drool coming out of his face and the caption is, isn't my nephew great? That's it's how we all feel when we watch the kids. The drawing is so beautiful. I love the drawing. And Harry, what about you? Well, there are actually quite a few in here that I like a lot, but I guess the baby one. That's the baby being born. First being born in a hospital -- yeah. Because when I got that, Steve sent that to me and I read it. I burst out laughing,nd this was, like, 6:00 in the morning when I got up, but of course, it's your best birthday ever. You're being born. I'll tell you whehat came from. I don't know if they showed it. Did you show the cartoon? Yes. Okay. Then, I don't really have to explain it, but I remember when I was, like, 10 or 12, there were logic questions I was given, and one was, how far can a bear run into the woods? The answer was halfway, because then it's running out of the woods, and this was one of them. How many birthdays does the average person have? The answer was one because the rest of them are celebrations of the birthday and that's where that cartoon came from. A little infant saying this is the best birthday ever. Too much information? No, I like it. No. Go ahead, joy. I would say you're a modern renaissance man. You're an actor and -- I can't draw. If I was a renaissance man, I could draw. All right. So don't be picky. You do everything else, all right? Ay. But for some reason, you stay away from politics. Why is that? You know, I discussed this Marty short, you know, when we do our live show, and, you know, we have a great time doing it, and -- but if we bring politics into it and you mention Nancy Pelosi for example, or anybody, you get a yay and you get a boo. Now suddenly you don't have an audience anymore. You've got these desperate people -- disparate people kind of at war with each other. That's not what I want. I want people to look at me and not identify me with a political position and just be able to enjoy the humor because there's plenty of other people they can look at and identify with a Poli position. That's fair. So -- I hope it's fair. Both of you -- this is for both of you. There's aprently a bunch of pandemic content works in movies, TV, shows and books about life during covid even though we're still living through it. So the question is how soon is too soon -- not that it -- not that it's inappropriate, but is it interesting to write about the virus right now, or should we wait a few years and then see movies and plays, et cetera, with some perspective? Either one of you can answer. If you want to. Well, it just seems like whether we think it's important or, you know, ethical or not, it's going to happen. So, you know, if there's a way to make money -- Would you like to read something about it? Okay. Well, we read about it every Would you like to watch something like that now, Steve? No. No. I wouldn't be -- the problem with the pandemic is it's extremely tragic for many people, and yet there is this sort of, you know, humorous element of everybody going out with masks. It's really complicated. There's -- you have to judge -- judge it op its own basis, like, Harry sent me a cartoon, and it's not in the book. It's a new one, and there's a couple inside the box, and there's a little slit inside of the box, and the guy is looking out. Sort of a metaphysical way of king outside a cartoon, and the caption we came up with is, I think we see a vaccine which is kind of a poignant. It's not especially funny, but it's kind of poignant. Right. Yeah. You have to judge it on an

