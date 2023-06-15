'Ted Lasso' star Hannah Waddingham on the success of the hit series

The Emmy winner says playing Rebecca Welton in "Ted Lasso" impacted her life and looks back on her roles in "Game of Thrones" and "12 Monkeys."

June 15, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live