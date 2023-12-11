Tony Danza on his past romance with Marilu Henner

The cast of the legendary show shares behind-the-scenes stories from the show, including Danza and Henner's romance and Carol Kane’s work alongside the late Andy Kaufman to learn his “Latka” language.

December 11, 2023

