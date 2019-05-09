Did Trump alter hurricane map?

“The View” co-hosts weigh in on the president doubling down on his claim that Alabama could have been hit by Hurricane Dorian after government meteorologists disputed that was the case.
5:16 | 09/05/19

Did Trump alter hurricane map?

