Transcript for Trump pressures Pence on election results?

As we speak Georgia voters are heading to the polls for the runoff election that will decide who controls the U.S. Senate. You-know-who was supposed to rally for perdue and Loeffler last night. He just couldn't do it. Just couldn't do it. Child, just take a look. I hope Mike pence comes through for us, I have to tell you. Hope our great vice president, our great vice president comes through for us. He's a great guy. Of course if he doesn't come through, I won't like him quite as much. I mean, does he not know there's nothing pence can do? How does he not know this? There's nothing pence can do. This is all ceremonial. Pence can't change it. It just -- I don't understand. Is he telling pence and all the Republicans here that you're either with him or against him, sunny? Is that what this really is about, the party of trump? Well, certainly it's all about trump in trump's mind. I think you'll see the actions of several Republicans trying to cow tow to trump because they want to cow tow to his supporters. When it comes to pence, pence's role in terms of certification is largely ceremonial. There's nothing he can do to help president trump steal the election. What's interesting is vice president Mike pence is trying to probably conserve all of his ability to run for the presidency in 2024. I don't think vice president Mike pence should run for any leadership role ever again. Let's remember he was the leader of the coronavirus task force. To date I think we have over 300,000 Americans dead. Where has vice president Mike pence been as the leader of the coronavirus task force? He's been woefully deficient in leading the country in that effort. Where has he been during the roll-out of the vaccination? We were supposed to have 20 million people vaccinated by the end of 2020. We've had about 2 million. I would like to see him go back to Indiana and never lead anything ever again. Let's not do that to Indiana, sunny. What do you think of the position he's putting pence in, Sara? Is this a fair position to put him in when there's nothing he can effectively do to help him? It's laughable. My first response is what does he want pence to do? His role as the vice president it's ceremonial. It would be like going to the oscars and the announcer choosing who wins. He's just there to read the thing. In those tapes trump said this is trump media. That might be the truest thing he's said. We've watched president trump discredit the media over and over. Always saying don't look anywhere else, what I say is true. I don't know if people realize that Mike pence can't do anything. I think if trump says it enough, people think it can be done. I honestly -- I don't understand what's happening here, but I rarely do when it comes to president trump. Maybe it gives him a fall guy, Meghan. Most people don't realize there's nothing pence can do. When nothing happens, he can say he's no good. What do you think? This is all about politics. The 2024 primary has started. 72% of Republicans think the election results are false. What he's doing is playing good he's signaling is pence with me or against me. He knows he doesn't have any actual power to change the vote. What you're seeing is the Josh Hawley Ted Cruz faction who are signaling to the trump supporters I'm with you. Then you have Mitt Romney and Tom cotton saying we can't go against the constitution, it will be dangerous. It will be fascinating to see where this lies out. You have in the Republican party a tent party of conservatives, libertarians, it's a diverse party. Now we have to add in are you with trump or against trump? The $64,000 question is is he still powerful with his base? It didn't look so good in 2018 -- 2020 for the last election in the general, but it did look good down ballot. Republicans turned out at much higher rates than people thought. My fascination is simply political. What's going to happen? How strong is trump's base going forward moving into the 2024 primary? Joy, do you think there's a possibility that people actually believe that trump's base will follow them and not just continue to follow trump? What's your opinion? Trump's the only one. He has like a negative evil charisma. The rest are boring. Mike pence is boring, let's face it. I feel sorry for Mike. He's like all these other politicians. If you kiss trump's butt, he gives you a medal. If you don't kiss his butt, you're toast. Poor pence is in the position of being toast. He has to pull that thing out of the envelope and say and the baby daddy is. Does the medal mean anything anymore? There's going to be a younger, newer coalition. I think Josh Hawley is 40. These are young new blood coming up. We'll see if trump means anything anymore. What about Cruz? I believe when trump is a regular senior citizen which is what he has been, but he has power, he will lose his mojo. I agree. Do you think that -- He's not going to be that interesting after he has no power. He's boring to listen to. Did you listen to that phone call? It was like put me out. Are we seeing the beginning

