Tucker Carlson is the most popular Fox News host, but one guy who is not a fan went viral after he confronted Carlson at a Montana fishing store. Take a look. You are the worst human known to mankind. I want you to know that. I appreciate that. I'm not gonna debate. I don't care that your daughter is here. What you have done to everybody else's families -- The man posted that video with a message claiming that Carlson's killed people with vacce misinformation, supported extreme racism and does more to rip the country apart than anyone else that calls themselves an American. The question is, should he have approached Carlson like that, joy? Well, I'm against public confrontations like that especially when you are in a hostile state of mind. If you have something to say to me, tweet it, but, you know, don't come up to me with your hostility. I don't like that, but I think that tucker probably thought that he was in a safe space. I mean he's in some kind of fly fishing store in Montana. I mean, he figured everybody is there on his side, but when you are spewing lies that cost people their lives, actually no place is safe for him, and people like him. As for the vaccine, now you know that tucker got the vaccine. I don't think that Rupert Murdoch would allow people in that fox building without all being vaccinated, and yet he goes around vilifying the vaccine and saying lies about the vaccine's effectiveness which is very, very dangerous. He's like the guy who's on the lifeboat wearing a vest -- or on the titanic. He's wearing a vest and telling other people don't wear the vest. This is what he thinks of his viewers. He's more interested in ratings and getting attention than he is in his viewers' lives and there are people like this guy in Montana who will not have it, but -- and the fact that he was very, very nice about it you'll notice. He did not become a threat. He just basically quietly said, you know, you are the worst human being for doing what you are doing. So you can't really fault him on that end. Right. Well, sunny, you've called tucker out for pushing vaccine misinformation. What did you think of him getting confronted in public like that? You know, I agree with joy. I -- I think when you are, you know, at -- with your family, and you're on vacation, you should be safe. You should be safe from being accosted or being confronted, and so in that sense, I agree that something like that shouldn't happen, but when you think about tucker Carlson, he himself has, you know, said things like in April of this past year, this year tucker Carlson told his audience to harass people who wear face masks outside. He also said that members of the public should report parents to police and child services if they see children wearing masks as they play. He said -- he called mask wearing repulsive and said that parents forcing their children to wear masks in public should be reported for child abuse, and he also told his viewers that it was their duty to report, and then just last week even though we have been seeing some fox News personalities now saying, you should get the vaccine. It saves lives. Tucker Carlson on the other hand contradicted his colleagues and told viewers to ignore medical advice on television, and he, you know, he averages 3 million viewers a night, and so this is the type of thing that he's been up to. All of this misinformation, and I'm just not surprised that he was confronted by someone who obviously viewed his show because he's encouraged that behavior. Right. Meghan, is this the kind of confrontation that is ever justified? You know, I know you've experienced this too, whoopi because you've experienced something similar when we were together on the show, and I won't say what happened, but you had an incident where people were coming up to you and we were all scared. I think the problem with any kind of rationale of this being okay is there's a Winston Churchill quote that says just because the crocodile is eating them doesn't mean it's not going to be eating you next. They find the women on this show equally incendiary for different reasons. Maybe you guys thought that man was being polite. I thought he was being a jackass and incredibly rude, and we're living in a time when people like Steve Scalise are being shot, and wounded to a point where we don't know if he's going to survive and he has to walk with a cane because people aren't in control of themselves and their mental health and they want to take out aggression on public figures. It was incredibly dangerous. I thought it was dangerous when Maxine waters said we should go up to public figures and get in their faces. I know people don't like tucker Carlson. People don't equally like Meghan McCain, joy Behar or sunny Hostin. I feel in any life Ben and I have to talk about what restaurants I feel safe going to, and what places I feel comfortable taking liberty to. Tucker Carlson's wife once barricaded herself in their home in their pantry because so many protesters were outside in Washington, D.C. To try to accost them. This isn't normal, and any rationalization this is normal in the United States of America is not only indecent, but it's I do not the pail of any expectation of decorum in the society of United States, and that is gross, and that man should apologize to tucker Carlson. Sara, what did you think about the exchange? I don't agree with public confrontation at all because what we fight so hard for in this country is that freedom to coexist peacefully. I don't agree with tucker. He said some pretty egregious things, but we need to talk about the ownership of guns and people arming themselves, and these kind of confrontations don't end well, and although the man's words were calm, he was up in his face, and as I watched it, he was up in his face. That's what we fight for here in this country, and if I had a minute with tucker, I wouldn't come at him cursing. I would want to ask, did you get the vaccine? Do you believe what you are saying? Take that moment to get something from him, but otherwise stay at home and tweet from there. We just live in a divided time - where we can't even sit with our families at holidays sometimes out of disagreement let alone trust a stranger to use words and expect that to end well. It's not going to change hearts and minds. It's not the way to do it. Yeah. I'm -- I'm used to being spoken to in odd ways by different people, and I just try to be as -- as calm as I can. It doesn't help though when you go out and you encourage other people to do it to people you disagree with. So it's kind of a slippery slope. So maybe if we all stop encouraging people to go out and yell at folks in public, maybe we can sort of dial it back a bit. I think that might be better for all of us, but what am I? Just a talking head, y'all. Just a talking head. We'll be right back.

