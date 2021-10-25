Uzo Aduba shares what drew her to character in 'Clyde's' on Broadway

The actress tells "The View" about returning to New York City for her role as Clyde and the co-hosts help her embrace the holiday season.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live