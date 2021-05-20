Are vaccine passports vital to normalcy?

As confusion continues following the CDC announcing fully vaccinated people no longer need a mask, “The View” co-hosts react to Dr. Fauci’s comments on mask guidelines and discuss vaccine passports.
8:09 | 05/20/21

