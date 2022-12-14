'The View' shares 2022's hottest toys and must-haves for the holidays

Just in time for the holidays, lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner shares the inside scoop on the hottest toys this year.

December 14, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live